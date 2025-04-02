Another high-risk sex offender set to live in Heritage area: Regina police

Regina Leader-Post Staff

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has issued a public safety alert to inform residents of a high-risk sex offender who lives in the Heritage neighbourhood.

As of Monday, Jason Paul Thorn, 48, is living at a supervised residence that provides monitoring of his activities, said an RPS news release. He is described as 5-foot-9, approximately 170 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes and black hair.

Thorn has been the subject of several other public safety alerts over the years. In 2020, he was arrested on a province-wide warrant after police said it was believed he cut off his electronic monitoring devise and left the supervised home where he was living at the time.

“He poses a high risk of sexual acts offending against female children,” said the release. “The prospects for reduction of his risk through treatment interventions are poor.”

Thorn faces a number of release conditions, including that he must: follow counselling and treatment programs related to substance abuse, trauma and sexual deviancy; not associate with anyone involved in criminal activity or substance use; report all sexual and non-sexual relationships; not be in, near or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to be; and not purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material. He also faces restrictions related to drugs and alcohol.

Last week, police announced that two other high-risk sex offenders were set to live in the Heritage neighbourhood.

Jared Charles, 27, was released from prison on March 18 and is not required to live at a supervised residence because he has served his full prison sentence but will be monitored by police and faces a number of release conditions.

Louis Ted Mercredi, 42, had previously been designated a dangerous offender and was given a long-term supervision order for 10 years. His conditions include living at an approved residence and others aimed at keeping him from consuming alcohol or drugs that are not prescribed.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500. Anyone who wishes to report an incident related to any of the offenders is asked to call the RPS or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.