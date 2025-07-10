Annual Prince Albert 4H Beef Show and Sale a success

Lauren Cromartie

The 2025 Prince Albert Regional 4H Beef Show and Sale was held on June 8-9 at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

This was our 95th annual Show and Sale.

It included four clubs from Canwood, Weldon, West PA and Wild Rose. There were over 90 members who took part in the weekend’s competition bringing 83 steers and 47 females to town.

On Sunday, the members took part in a Judging competition, team grooming and showmanship classes. The day was rounded off with our female portion of the show.

Monday was the main event with our steer show and sale! We hosted a buyer’s appreciation BBQ to thank everyone for supporting our members. The sale started at 3:00pm with our auctioneer Chris Poley – who always does a marvelous job!

Our judge was Baxter Blair. Baxter grew up in McLean, Sask. in a family deeply involved in multiple sectors of the agriculture industry.

He earned his Associate’s Degree in Animal Science from Hutchinson Community College, where he competed on the livestock judging team. He later graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s in Animal Science and a minor in Marketing. While at OSU, he was a member of the 2023 National Champion Livestock Judging Team.

He owns and operates Double B Angus, a globally recognized Red Angus program with genetics sold across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Australia, and South America. Most recently, he also founded Double B Media, a promotional videography business travelling across Canada and the U.S. to highlight industry-leading programs and events.

The winners were:

• Grand Champion Female – Brady Hansen from Weldon 4H Beef Club with an Angus yearling heifer

• Reserve Grand Champion Female – Tyson Porter from Weldon 4H Beed Club with a two-year-old cow-calf pair

• Grand Champion Steer – Rebecca Porter from Weldon 4H Beef Club. Steer was purchased for $7.50/lb by Blair’s Crop Solutions and Syngenta.

• Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Kylee Hansen from Weldon 4H Beef Club. Steer was purchased for $5.75/lb by Gateway Veterinary Services in Melfort, SK.

The sale average was $5.41/lb. We want to thank all of the families and local businesses who took time out of their busy schedules to make our sale such a huge success. Cattle prices in general are at an all-time high right now which is amazing to see for our producers.

These kids work day in and day out to get these projects ready to show and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off for them. This show and sale is something that we are very proud of and can’t wait to see what the future holds for youth in our agriculture industry.

Charity Steer Auction and donors combine to raise more than $110,000

The tradition of the “Charity Steer” started in 2001 as a way for 4-H members to give back to their community by donating proceeds to a local charity. Each year, one club from the Prince Albert Regional 4-H Beef Show is given the honor of raising the charity steer and choosing which local charity to donate the proceeds.

Members of that club are responsible for feeding, caring, and breaking the steer throughout the year. Then the steer is auctioned off here at the finished beef sale and all the proceeds go to the designated charity.

This year, the Wild Rose 4-H Beef Club was given the honor of raising the 2025 charity steer. With support from JGL Livestock for donating the steer, Lake Country Co-Op for donating feed, Northern Meats for cutting and wrapping services, Steen Agencies for the insurance donation, and finally the Beaulac family for caring for the steer throughout the year, they proudly presented the 2025 Charity Steer, who goes by the name of Erin!

The Wild Rose 4-H Beef Club chose the Royal University Hospital Stereotactic Robot as our charity to help transform seizure care in Saskatchewan. With a senior member with newly diagnosed epilepsy this charity seemed a fitting choice.

The leading-edge technology of the Stereotactic Robot will allow precise and minimally invasive determination of the seizure-inducing part of the patient’s brain, which is unique to each and every person suffering from epilepsy. By bringing a Stereotactic Robot directly to the RUH, we will allow medical teams to provide world-class seizure care right here in Saskatchewan.

The lucky donor to win the steer was Boyd Stuart, who generously donated the steer back for auction and Fremont Trucking purchased the steer. With the wonderful support of all the donors a total of $55,380 was raised, which will be matched by the Merlis Belsher Family Foundation to give the total donation to the RUH Foundation of $110,760.