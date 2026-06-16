Annual motorcycle ride highlights mental health awareness on journey to Manitoba

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Engines roared and spirits lifted as motorcyclists took to the highway for a cause that touches almost everyone.

Organized by local resident Richie Allen, an annual motorcycle cruise drew a crowd for a round-trip journey from Yorkton to Roblin, Man., focusing entirely on driving away the stigma of mental illness and sparking vital community conversations.

A growing movement for a daily battle

Allen dedicates his co-ordination efforts to a fresh advocacy cause every summer. While the previous year’s trek focused on building community support for an individual battling cancer, this year’s initiative pivoted entirely toward psychological well-being. According to Allen, the decision to highlight mental wellness stems from how universal the struggle is.

“Mental health is something that everybody kind of battles and goes through even daily,” he said.

The initiative enjoyed a sunny day on the Prairies and a great turnout. Between 50 and 60 motorcycles joined the procession, attracting both local regulars and riders from outside provincial lines. The gathering serves a dual purpose, acting as both an awareness campaign and a network for human connection.

“This is good for people, just getting together, going out for something to eat and mingling,” he said.

The event’s inclusive atmosphere also provided an important avenue for newcomers to find a sense of belonging.

The turnout was matched by an equally enthusiastic greeting when the convoy crossed the Manitoba border to support a local draw. The motorcyclists timed their arrival to coincide with the 11th annual Rumble in Roblin, a community festival hosted by the Roblin and District Chamber of Commerce. The downtown core was vibrant with a vendor trade market, classic cars, antique vehicles and hot rods lining Main Street.

The strength of community

Brody Trombley, a member of the Plainsmen Motor Club who travelled down from Regina to take part in the event, highlighted that mutual support is an unwritten rule among riders.

“I always like to come out and support them, if I can, because that’s what the community’s about,” Trombley said. “And a ride for mental health, is a good cause.”

Though the regional riding season is brief, Allen and his core group ensure the social connection doesn’t fade when the snow falls. Throughout the winter months, the group keeps the isolation at bay by organizing couples’ dinners and themed social gatherings. By maintaining these consistent social touchpoints, local riders continue to look out for one another’s well-being long after the motorcycles are stored away for the season.