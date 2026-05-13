Annual Martensville Walk for Dog Guides returns Sunday, May 31

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Though many may not know it, the annual Lions Foundation Club of Canada Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides in Martensville holds a special distinction as the top fundraiser of its kind in western Canada.

In 2025, the event — which is hosted jointly by the Martensville and Saskatoon Lions Clubs — raised approximately $27,231.47 to help provide professionally trained dog guides to individuals with physical and medical disabilities.

According to Martensville & District Lions Club chair Maria Fowler, last year’s walk was the No. 5 top fundraiser among similar events throughout Canada, only being outperformed by several events in Ontario.

However, it should be noted the community of Oakville, Ontario is also where the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides program is based and where the animals are specially trained and ultimately paired up with the individuals who are in need of them.

In 2026, the 12th annual Pet Value Walk for Dog Guides in Martensville will be held on Sunday, May 31, at Lions Park.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. and is followed by the walk around 2 p.m. Fowler noted the walk route goes through Kinsmen Park and eventually returns to Lions Park, where there will be a barbecue and door prizes.

Fowler said there were about 120 people participating in last year’s walk between the volunteer organizers and the actual walkers.

She indicated there were also about 32 dogs at the 2025 event, and anyone who brings their pooch to the walk this year will be treated to a pup cup provided by the Wag Dog Daycare and Boarding Centre in Martensville.

Throughout Canada, a total of 79 individuals across Canada have been approved to receive a dog guide at no cost, which is nothing to sniff at given how it costs $35,000 to $50,000 to train these animals.

Locally, that number includes an autism assistance dog guide for a local family with an autistic child, and another hearing-impaired couple in Martensville.

Fowler said they are currently working to provide a local family who is in need of a seizure response dog, as well as another child who is vision-impaired.

It should be noted that the local guide dog walk has been dubbed for “Walk for Doug” in tribute to long-time Lions Club member Doug Ward, who was the event’s main organizer prior to his passing.

“He was the spearhead Lion who brought the Guide Dog program to Martensville,” Fowler said.

Pledge forms for the fundraiser can be picked up at Pet Valu stores in Martensville, Warman and Saskatoon.

Residents can also donate by going online to www.walkfordogguides.com and selecting Martensville using the search option at the top of the website.