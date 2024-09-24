Annual Legion Week ends with award ceremony

Daily Herald Contributor



The Prince Albert Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 held the Legion Week awards ceremony at the Legion Hall on Friday as the annual Legion Week came to a close.



The Legion used the opportunity to appreciate all the organizations that have partnered with the Legion over the years and also awarded medals and certificates to deserving Legion Members.



“It was really nice to see today,” said Rick Hodgson, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 in Prince Albert. “It’s an important thing for the Legion to see our members get their Pins and Awards. There were some real nice awards given out to people tonight, well deserving and it’s something you have to do to appreciate your members for what they do for the organization.”



The recipients of the awards and pins ranges from 5 – 50 years of service. The legion also handed out friendship awards, a Media award, and a Meritorious service award, among others.



Hodgson said they appreciated the contributions made by everyone who was recognized.



“The awardees have been here for a long time and stuck with the Legion,” he said. “It’s nice to see them, give them presentations. Hopefully the younger people that are here tonight will see that and look forward to maybe joining themselves and one day getting a pin and a presentation from us too.”



Gary Renaud who has spent 45 years with the Legion, was given the Meritorious Service Award during Friday’s ceremony. Renaud is a former RCMP officer who previously served as Legion president for three years. He said it’s an honour to be recognized.



“We all appreciate the awards and we are going to keep the Legion going,” Renaud said. “I enjoy the legion. They do a lot of work for everybody and help a lot of people out. Being a member makes me proud.”



Marie Mathers received the Legion’s Life Membership Award for her contributions. Like Renaud, Mathers said the Legion is a great part of the community, and she was honoured by the recognition.



“It is humbling because I do things because I enjoy it and not to be rewarded,” Mathers said. “These past 30 years has been wonderful, very exciting. (There are) so many things you can do for humanity.”

