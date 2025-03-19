Annual baby crawl set for Saturday return

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The fastest babies in Prince Albert will be back on the race track as the annual Baby Crawl returns to Prince Albert on Saturday.

The Gateway mall general manager Sharon Faul said there will be few changes this year as the event has found its niche in the community.

“It’s just a fun event,” Faul said. “You get little people coming out and it’s always really entertaining to see how they respond on a carpet with other little ones in the vicinity. It is great fun for parents, and friends and family to come out and watch and see what they’ll do.”

Families can register online or in person. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the baby craw race at 12:15 p.m. Faul said a donation of items such as diapers, formula, toys or cash to support Family Futures in lieu of a registration fee will be greatly appreciated.

Faul said they were happy to support Family Futures.



“They’re a great organization in the community, and they’re obviously tied with littler people, so we thought it would be a great fit,” Faul said.

Faul adds that children have to be less than one year of age on the day of the race. If their birthday is on the 21st or the 22nd they wouldn’t be eligible but if their birthday is before that, then they would have to be less than one year and other than that registration is free.

Faul said there are lots of great prizes for all of our participating gateway mall contestants up for grabs.