Animals are canary in the coal mine

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

For hours, Friday, January 2nd, to Saturday, January 3rd, crawling through garbage, clad in safety gear and crouching to avoid hitting the ceiling of a now-condemned Wynyard house, volunteers from rescues worked to quickly and safely corral as many cats in the home as possible.

It took less than 12 hours for two animal rescue organizations in Saskatoon to mobilize and be on the highway to Wynyard, after receiving word from Mozart Sympawthy Animal Sanctuary that emergency help was needed to remove a significant number of cats believed to be in a home in Wynyard. RCMP had conducted a wellness check and found one person deceased in the house, while another person living in the home was connected with “necessary health care.” RCMP, who at the time estimated there might be nine or 11 animals in the home, then contacted Mozart Sympawthy Animal Sanctuary. SOS Prairie Rescue president, Ashlyn Weninger, got the call on Friday night, around 9:30 p.m., and was on the road by 9 a.m. on Saturday; by then, volunteers with Mozart Sympawthy Animal Sanctuary had already been working through the night.

The local vet in Wynyard was away for the weekend, but continuously offered Hermiston her expertise throughout the evolving situation via telephone. As well, a vet in Foam Lake volunteered her time immediately to offer care for the cats, seeing 15 of the animals.

A combination of factors is contributing to situations like these in Saskatchewan, Weninger suggested. Systemic failures, people needing intervention but failing to receive assistance and a lack of mental health support and resources all play a role in these out-of-hand situations.

The Facebook post on SOS Prairie Rescue’s page addresses the truth behind these situations with ‘bull’s eye’ accuracy. “At the centre of situations like the one we responded to are people – people who deserve dignity, compassion, and care. Homes like this don’t exist in isolation, and they are not created by cruelty…. Animals are often the first visible sign that something is deeply wrong. Not the cause – the signal.”

It’s a problem that first responders and animal protection workers have been facing for a long time, Weninger said. “This is not an isolated incident. This is every community in Saskatchewan, and in Canada. There are just not [sic] supports, and we’re failing people and animals,” Weninger said.

“I refer to the animals as like the canary in the coal mine in our communities. Where there’s animals suffering, there’s humans suffering just as bad,” Weninger said. She said more basic human services are needed throughout Saskatchewan to prevent these “emergent, tragic situations” from reaching such dire points before receiving a response.

“I hope that the impact of the story will continue to affect other people that are facing these hardships,” Weninger said. “Hopefully, from this situation, there comes some inspiration for some change for both the human and the animal.”

Meanwhile, in the Saskatchewan government budget, $1.6 million has been proposed for animal protection, which is a decrease from the $1.8 annual average which was invested over the last three years.

In an emailed statement, reported CTV, the province says it decided to cut funding and amend the Animal Protection Act after a round of public consultations.

“These amendments will strengthen the protection of animals and enhance public transparency and fiscal responsibility of animal welfare enforcement,” the emailed statement said. “We have funded animal welfare enforcement in the province and will continue to do so. The proposed budget of $1.6 million reflects funding to continue fully supporting enforcement under a new provider.”

Those government funds are dedicated to specific programs such as Animal Control or the SPCA. Most other rescues, such as S.O.S and SCAT, are run exclusively through volunteers and donations. “Organizations like SCAT and Mozart and S.O.S. are picking up the slack, if you will, in areas where there [aren’t] shelters or there [aren’t] animal control…we’re taking those in and supporting the animals that need us without the government funding or supports — or even recognition or a seat at the table,” Weninger said.

If Weniger’s name sounds familiar to people, to those familiar with the Wheatland Express Tourism Train, it should. Ashlyn is the executive director, the one Wheatland Express regards as starting it all, having been there from the very beginning in 2018.

Ashlyn’s SOS Prairie Rescue journey began in 2021 with one foster cat and a plan to help “just a little.” In 2022, she became President and Chief “Opurrrator,” guiding missions fueled by “teamwork, caffeine, and a whole lot of heart.”

SOS Prairie Rescue was born in 2019 from a simple but powerful realization: far too many cats across Saskatchewan were falling through the cracks, especially in rural and underserved communities where supports were limited or nonexistent. SOS Prairie Rescue is a network of everyday people choosing to step in for cats who would otherwise have nowhere to turn — and proving that even the smallest acts of kindness can ripple across an entire province.

SOS Prairie Rescue is a volunteer-run Saskatchewan cat rescue and registered charity dedicated to helping abandoned, neglected, injured, and at-risk cats through rescue, foster care, spay/neuter programs, and adoption. Working closely with communities across the province where the need is greatest: rural towns, northern and remote communities, and households facing limited access to veterinary services, their focus extends beyond simply rescuing cats in crisis.

Every cat in SOS care receives full veterinary follow-through, including spay or neuter — every time, without exception — because responsible rescue means preventing suffering, not contributing to ongoing cycles of overpopulation. With the support of its fosters, volunteers, and donors, SOS Prairie Rescue’s goal is to create lasting change for cats who would otherwise have nowhere to turn.