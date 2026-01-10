Animal groups caring for cats rescued from hoarding situation in Wynyard

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The head of a Saskatchewan animal rescue group is calling for mandatory spay and neuter initiatives after three organizations stepped up to care for 41 cats recently rescued from a hoarding situation in Wynyard.

On Jan. 2, RCMP conducted a wellness check at a home, where they found one person dead. Police said they found a second person in the home who they said was connected with “necessary health care.”

Police also confirmed there were several cats in the home, but did not say how many. They said they were working with animal rescue groups to make sure they were taken care of.

“As there is no criminality involved and to be mindful of the privacy of those involved, we are not providing any additional details,” RCMP said in an email.

Veronica Hermiston is the director and founder of the Mozart Sympawthy Animal Sanctuary Inc., based out of the Hamlet of Mozart, southeast of Saskatoon.

She said she was preparing to head out on a dog and puppy rescue when the RCMP called.

“I was unable to actually help so I said, ‘I’ll see if I can get some other rescues to help us and our volunteers to work together,” she told the StarPhoenix in an interview on Thursday.

Hermiston said she got in touch with SOS Prairie Rescue, which agreed to send people to help. SCAT Street Cat Rescue has also since come on board.

Using food, the volunteers were able to gain the trust of some cats. Others had to be trapped as they tried to avoid rescuers, Hermiston said.

“The kitties would go up in the roof, so it takes time to catch them and have them come down and trust you,” she said.

While Hermiston’s organization has dealt with animal hoarding situations before, she said the situation in Wynyard was different. They had to work quickly to remove the animals so that they wouldn’t freeze.

Hermiston wants municipal governments to pass bylaws mandating pet owners spay and neuter their pets.

She said her organization has discussed how such policies could be rolled out, including making funding available to pay for programs that would help people who might not be able to afford the procedures.

This is the best way to prevent hoarding situations like the one in Wynyard, Hermiston said.

There is no firm timeline on when the 41 rescued cats will be put up for adoption. Hermiston said the females still need to be spayed while others need rehabilitation and veterinary care.

Vets described the animals as being “shut down,” Hermiston said.

The three rescue groups have been getting a lot of community support, with donations flooding in.

“It’s really been something,” she said.