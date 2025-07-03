Anglers Guide is online

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

On April 2, the Government of Saskatchewan released the new 2025-26 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide.

The publication is now available online to provide anglers with an amalgamation of information on fishing in Saskatchewan’s lakes and rivers. There are also other resources contained in it, such as boat safety tips to navigate the waters, the laws and guide fishing enthusiasts to remain within the law.

“The new Anglers Guide is one sign of spring in Saskatchewan that so many of us look forward to,” said Travis Keisig, the Saskatchewan Minister of Environment. “It is also an important way that anglers can make sure they are up to date on the rules and regulations before heading out to experience our world-class fishing opportunities.”

The angler’s guide is an essential document that is convenient for providing information to access the current rules, regulations and fishing practices. The fishing guide is not intended to replace a legal document and is only intended as a refencing tool for fishing enthusiasts. The Angler’s guide does not include the general regulations for federal waters in Saskatchewan, which exist in the Prince Albert National Park. The general regulations contained on the pages are applicable to all provincial Crown waters in the province.

In the fishing guide, there are a range of additional Anglers extras. These include access to information on how to package the fish you catch, the conduct for ethical angling, boat safety and which lakes contain which type of fish.

The fishing guide also lists the specific fish catching limits in particular lakes, streams and rivers. Special regulations are also listed with important information on the practice of catch-and-release that prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

The cost of Angling licenses range in price and depend on the age and status of the fisherman. Anglers who are 16 years old and over are required to purchase a fishing license. Saskatchewan seniors aged 65 and older are exempt from requiring a fishing license. Subject to verification, Saskatchewan and Canadian Veterans of the Armed Forces who received an honourable discharge from their service are eligible for free angling licenses.

All fishing licenses are available 24 hours a day on-line every day of the week including Sundays. The fishing license can be uploaded and stored on your digital device. There are two Free Fishing Weekends this year. The dates are July 12-13, 2025, and February 14-16, 2026. The Free Fishing Weekend is only applicable to provincial lakes and waterbodies that are outside a national park. During the two weekends, the anglers’ regulations and fish possession limits must apply and will be legally enforced.

Thirty per cent of all angling licence revenue is designated to fund the Fish and Wildlife Development Fund (FWDF), which assists with managing fisheries resources. The fund also accepts tax receipt eligible donations with the contribution proceeds designated to the FWDF’s fish enhancement and wildlife development programs. Infrastructure projects are an area where donation funds make a difference in upgrading aging buildings, such as in the Saskatchewan Fish Hatchery.

The 2025-26 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide can be downloaded to phones or tablets to reference up-dates and current convenient information this angling season. There is also a printed copy of the guide available at selected retail outlets, many provincial park offices and at the Government of Saskatchewan field offices.