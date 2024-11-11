Andrews looks to be voice for parents’ rights if elected in Subdivision 1 in Sask Rivers

Shannon Andrews is challenging incumbent trustee Bill Yeaman in Subdivision 1 and she’s campaigning as an advocate for the rights of parents.

Andrews is a parent of three grown children, one with special needs. She worked in medical laboratory technology and has worked in holistic health science since 2014.

Subdivision 1 serves the area including Birch Hills, Kinistino and surrounding rural areas.

Andrews said she decided to run because she has been following the debate about transgender students in schools. Andrews said parents are losing their rights and that’s sad to see.

After discussions with like-minded parents, she decided that she should run for trustee.

“I am happy that our premier fought for parental rights a year ago, especially on the pronouns issue, however the fight, I feel, is not over,” she said. “There is pressure coming from all directions and advocacy groups that feel they have more rights to determine how to bring up our children than the parents themselves. It’s not about removing rights. It’s about keeping our children safe,” Andrews said via email.

Andrews said that as a parent, she knows what is best for her children and wants what is best for them. She said she’s running for parents who want the same.

“We need to protect our children,” she said. “Whether it is the gender ideology and/or pronouns issues, presentation or curriculum issues, or other controversial issues. I am running to support and if necessary, fight to keep the parent’s right to remove their child/children from any of these situations as they see fit.”

Andrews said the other reason she is running is because families should have a choice in education, whether it is public or home schooling.

“I see the benefits of both (types of) schooling. I believe in advocating for parent’s choice. But I also believe in advocating for the needs of teachers in obtaining the resources they need to deliver the best education to our children possible,” she said.

Andrews said that she understands these needs first hand because her family has a child with severe special needs. She added that there needs to be more resources delivered in a timely fashion.

“Today there are so many more children with special needs or behavioral issues than in my daughter’s day, and our teachers are spread thin,” she said. “In some cases it is no longer safe for a teacher or child.

“Between advocating for my daughter over the years and the skills I learned as a shop steward, I believe I have the unique experience and ability to work in this area striving for the best resources for our teachers and children in the classroom.”

Andrews said she understand the frustrations of both parents and teachers in providing education to all students and finding the best solutions that work for all. She said supporting both educators and parents is key to providing the best education.

She said that her children are grown and she may have grandchildren, and she wants the best education for them.

“I want my future grandchildren to have the same opportunities as my children did, so how can I not run as trustee? If you want to make a difference, then you need to become part of the solution,” Andrews said.

Andrews said the biggest thing she offers as a trustee is persistence.

“What I really bring to the table is the ability to advocate for those who need the help to navigate through what seems to be impossible situations,” she said. “I have experience with workplace and labour issues and I have experience with research, policy development and implementation. My experience comes from my background education and work experience in healthcare and my personal life.”

She added that her goals, if elected, include supporting and solidifying parental rights and choice in education and supporting parents’ rights to withdraw where curriculum, presentations and/or speakers go against beliefs.

She said another goal is to advocate for more classroom resources and supports for teachers especially when it comes to the implementation of the inclusion policies for those children with special needs and/or behavioral issues.

Andrews said she cannot make decisions for parents based on their beliefs but stands for policies that will support parents of all beliefs and backgrounds.

“After all, we all want the best for our children, and we all think we know what is best for our children,” she said. “One thing I have learned, we are all coming from a place of concern for what we think is best for our children. I intend to support and fight for that right, and even though it is in place today, there are groups pushing against that right.”

The Municipal and School Board elections are scheduled for Nov. 13.