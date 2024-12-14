And they were roommates: Nielsen, Mahon reflect on SJHL broadcasting days

Nick Nielsen and Rob Mahon are no strangers to being on opposite sides of a rivalry. The only difference is they are not living under the same roof this time around.

The two were roommates in Estevan while they were working together at the same radio station. Nielsen would make the commute to Weyburn as the voice of SJHL’s Weyburn Red Wings while Mahon was the voice of the rival Estevan Bruins.

Nowadays, Mahon is in his second season as the play-by-play voice of the Brandon Wheat Kings while Nielsen is in his first year calling games for the Prince Albert Raiders.

“It was a weird time,” Mahon recalled. “Generally, this was during the peak of COVID that we were actually living together. The games were really the only event happening any given week. We’d be building up to it all week long, and because the conferences had been split in half due to COVID, you weren’t doing a lot of long road trips. I would be sitting on my bed typing up the post game story and he’d be sitting on his bed in another room typing up the post game story.”

The apartment that the two lived in was only a short walk away from Affinity Place in Estevan. It was a common sight for the two to end up deep in conversation late into the night after the Bruins and Red Wings played each other.

“We’d end up meeting in the kitchen for a drink and talking about the game we’d just watched.” Mahon described. “Of course, these are the two teams in the SJHL that arguably hate each other the most. We’re the broadcasters, so we’re very much on the side of our respective teams. It was a weird time, but it was a fun one. It was good to have somebody who had a good sense of humor about it.”

Despite Estevan and Weyburn being heated rivals, Mahon says cooler heads always prevailed when the two of them.

“Every argument we had was always really respectful. I don’t think tensions ever got really high, but there were definitely some body checks and some penalties in the games between the two teams that we saw differently because we were on different sides of the equation. The biggest thing was we both were trying to navigate the COVID waters at the time that were completely uncharted for everybody. It was really important having Nick there for me because it was somebody that we could bounce our frustrations off.”

The two were on opposite sides for a highlight reel goal that earned some national recognition during the 2019-20 season. Jayden Davis, who was the captain of the Estevan Bruins at the time, scored a highlight reel in-between the legs goal after deking past a Weyburn defender. The goal would go viral on social media and even earned some recognition from national media.

“It was really cool because I had some buddies from college who saw the play on TSN the next day.” Nielsen recalled. “I’m sending some friends of mine the radio call that I had, that I was quite proud of. Rob had a great call for the Bruins side of things that made it onto TSN. I believe that was his first time making it on TSN as well. The first highlight level TSN national sports play that we both got the call (for) was at the same time in a rivalry game.”

Entering play Saturday, only three points separate the Raiders and the Wheat Kings in the standings. Brandon holds a record of 14-8-3-1 while the Raiders sit at 13-10-3-0 on the campaign.

Mahon says the dynamic of the rivalry between the Raiders and Wheat Kings is much different then when he called Weyburn-Estevan games in the SJHL.

“I think the dynamic between Nick and I is a little different because we’re no longer living under the same roof. If anything, the Wheat Kings and Raiders might just hate each other even more than the Red Wings and Bruins did. At the time Nick and I were there, the gap between the Red Wings and Bruins was really significant. The Bruins were in kind of a championship window. The Red Wings were rebuilding. Right now, the Wheat Kings and Raiders are both playoff teams. They’ve been building up to similar windows of contention. The rivalry has some teeth right now that I don’t know that the Bruins and Red Wings of my time ever did.”

Nielsen, while still in his first year in the Western Hockey League, says the meetings between the Raiders and Wheat Kings are always a little bit more special since he gets to experience it with Mahon once again.

“It’s the same as what we were, except we’re not living together anymore. We had some battles between the Red Wings and Bruins. It’s nice because I get to see him a couple times every year now. He’s still one of my best friends I consider here, especially in the world of broadcasting. I like every game where PA and Brandon face off against each other, it is a little bit more special. Just because at the end of the game, you get to look at the buddy of yours across the booth and either you’re chirping at him about your team winning or eating chirps because your team lost. It brings a certain level of personalness to the rivalry for me.”

Prior to becoming the voice of the Wheat Kings, Mahon spent two seasons calling games for the Raiders on 900 CKBI. When Mahon heard that Nielsen had been hired as the new broadcaster for the Raiders last summer, he said he knew they had gotten the right man for the job.

“Knowing Nick’s personality, I knew he was going to be a guy that the Raiders faithful just took to so quickly, and that the community took to so quickly. He’s a really good guy in terms of being a proponent of the team and a proponent of whatever community he’s in. By starting in Estevan and working through Saskatchewan as I did, I got to see parts of pretty much Nick’s entire broadcasting career. I hear how different he is on the mic now and how much more poised and how much more skilled he is now than when he started. It makes me happy to see him succeeding in Prince Albert because I know he’s a good man and I know he’s going to do well there.”

The Raiders and Wheat Kings square off on Saturday night at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca