ANAVETS make significant donation to local Cadets

The Prince Albert ANAVETS began a new tradition by presenting donations to local Cadet Corps at the ANAVETs building on Thursday.

Commanding Officers of the Army, Navy and Sea Cadets were on hand to receive donations of $2,000 for each Corps.

ANAVETS President Floyd Lavallee said that it was the first time that they have been able to support all three corps in Prince Albert.

“We’ve been sponsoring the Air Cadets for a long time, but this is the first time we are giving donations to all three Corps.

LaVallee said there was a motion made at their general meeting that the cadets need money because the Department of National Defence (DND) is giving them less money than in the past.

“So we decided we had some extra cash and that. We decided to donate to the Air Cadets, Army Cadets and the Sea Cadets,” LaVallee said.

Representatives from the Sea Cadets were presented a $2,000 cheque by the ANAVETs on Thursday evening (L to R ) Floyd Lavallee, LT(N) Blair MacGregor and Bernie McDonald. Submitted Photo

Representatives from the Army Cadets were presented a $2,000 cheque by the ANAVETs on Thursday evening (L to R) Floyd Lavallee, Captain Russel Barton and Bernie McDonald.

Representatives from the Air Cadets were presented a $2,000 cheque by the ANAVETs on Thursday evening (L to R) Floyd Lavallee, WO2 Hunter Hamilton, Captain Clayton Letendre, WO2 Prairie Constant and Bernie McDonald.





LaVallee said that the ANVAVETS sponsor the Air Cadets Squadron 39 Corps.

He said that it was nice to be able to continue to support all of the cadet corps in Prince Albert.

“It’s kind of close to my heart because our kids were part of it; we had two daughters that were in the cadets, and they went on to go into the forces.”

He said that his two children were in the Navy League and one went on to serve in the Army.

“It’s just close to my heart for those people that have good discipline and good training. That’s why we sponsored or gave money to them,” LaVallee said.

LaVallee said that they plan to make a similar donation to the Navy League in the near future.

Lavallee was proud that the ANAVETS could make such a donation.

“We are happy to donate to such a good cause,” LaVallee said.