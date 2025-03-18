Community VoicesNews Anavets Club members honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal By Daily Herald Contributor - March 18, 2025 FacebookTwitterLinkedinCopy URL Congratulations to Floyd Lavallee (left photo) and Karen Nyuli (right photo) from the Anavets Club 222 Prince Albert for receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal from the Saskatchewan Anavets President Rick Taylor. Submitted photos. Congratulations to Floyd Lavallee (left photo) and Karen Nyuli (right photo) from the Anavets Club 222 Prince Albert for receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal from the Saskatchewan Anavets President Rick Taylor. -Advertisement-