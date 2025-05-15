‘An art form:’ K9 team’s unique skills of immeasurable value to Prince Albert police

Whether he’s relaxing at home or in the middle of a night shift, Cst. Garth Mostowich has police service dog Ares at his side.

The six-year-old dog was born overseas in Slovakia and chosen for the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) from a broker in California.

Since then, Mostowich and Ares have gone through a 16-week training program in locating and apprehending suspects, sniffing out evidence, and assisting other units, such as the Emergency Response Team.

“They’re a big part of the service,” said Mostowich. “They’re quick and they’re hard to outrun and they work hard.”

Mostowich has been Ares’ handler for four and a half years. They started training when Ares was 16 months old.

Being a K9 handler, you gain both a full-time work partner and a companion at home.

“We have a tight bond and he’s just like another kid in my family,” said Mostowich.

“He’s just like a normal dog. He likes to sun tan, likes to hang out, likes the ball. If you’re in the backyard doing yard work, he’s always hanging off your hip. He’s always wondering what I’m doing, so he’s very attached to me.”

When Mostowich puts his uniform on, Ares’ personality takes a turn.

“When it’s work time, he’s ready to roll. He wants to go to work, loves going to work – he’s very eager,” he said.

Insp. Craig Mushka oversees PAPS’s support service division, which includes the two K9 teams. Over his 24-year career, Mushka has taken on many roles, and was once a police dog handler himself.

He said the skills required for a successful K9 team are unique.

“K9 handling isn’t like a lot of other jobs in the sense of it’s not like math. It’s not one plus one equals two,” said Mushka.

“It’s an art form, so it takes years to develop that skill and it’s the non-verbal communication. The dog is always talking to you, whether it’s through the way his nose is on the ground or the way he will turn his head or the way his tail will wag.”

When the public sees K9 units in action, it’s because a significant call is occurring. While the dogs can cause injuries when deployed, Mushka said the outcome would be worse if it weren’t for the dogs putting their lives on the line.

“It’s not routine, something significant has already happened and their presence often diffuses situations and if not, if they do have to be deployed, the other options are usually more severe.”

He added that it takes a special type of person and a major commitment to be a handler – whether it’s taking on mostly night shifts, being physically fit to run, sometimes miles at a time, or taking care of the police dog outside of work.

National Police Week

This year’s National Police Week runs from May 11 to 17. This year’s theme is ‘committed to serve together,’ highlighting the collaborations between police agencies and community organizations.

“They work hard every day to maintain the safety of our communities. A police officer’s day is never the same, but whether it’s investigating a crime, searching for a missing person, conducting traffic patrols, or overseeing a bike rodeo – all their actions contribute to safety,” said Rhonda Blackmore, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police.

Mushka said while police are under a critical eye with the spike of technology and social media, officers also receive a lot of community praise. That’s what keeps him going.

“It’s challenging at times, but also very rewarding,” he said.

The National Police Week campaign began in 1970 to connect police agencies with their communities.