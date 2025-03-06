Amazing achievements for Prince Albert Sharks swim club

Hazem Hussein

Submitted

The Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club made waves at the Junior Provincial Swimming Championships held in Moose Jaw from Friday, Feb. 28, to Sunday, March 2.

With 14 talented swimmers competing, the Sharks delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing their skill, determination, and teamwork. This year’s championships were particularly special, as many of the Sharks swimmers participated in the event for the very first time, making their achievements even more remarkable.

The Sharks dominated the competition, bringing home an impressive total of 22 medals: 11 gold, 8 silver, and 3 bronze. Their success was not limited to the podium, as countless personal best times were achieved, highlighting the swimmers’ growth and dedication throughout the season.

Standout Performances

The Sharks swimmers excelled in a variety of events, with several athletes dominating their races.

In the 100 freestyle, the Sharks showcased their strength in both the girls’ and boys’ categories. Ana S. claimed first place in the 13&O girls’ 100 free, while Sophia secured third place. On the boys’ side, Ethan E. took home gold in the 14&O 100 freestyle, further solidifying the Sharks’ reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

The breaststroke events were another area where the Sharks shone brightly. Sophia continued her impressive performance, earning second place in the 50 and 100 breaststroke for 13&O girls and clinching first place in the 200 breaststroke. Meanwhile, Ethan E. secured third place in both the 50 and 200 breaststroke for 14&O boys.

The 200 Individual Medley events were dominated by two Sharks swimmers: Ana S. and Ethan E. Both athletes claimed first place in their respective categories, demonstrating their versatility and endurance in the pool.

Rising stars

The Sharks’ younger swimmers also made a splash, with two U10 girls, Natalie and Nadia, taking on the challenging 400 freestyle event. Their participation in such a demanding race at such a young age is a testament to their courage and determination, and they undoubtedly have bright futures ahead of them.

A Record-Breaking Meet

One of the most remarkable achievements of the weekend came from Ana S., who secured an incredible 9 gold medals and 2 silver medal, making her one of the standout swimmers of the entire competition. Her consistency and dominance across multiple events were a highlight of the championships.

Also two sharks came top 3 improvement points awards , Emsley H for 11-12 years old girl and Ethan E for 14& O boys .

A Team Effort

The success of the Prince Albert Sharks Swim Club at the Junior Provincial Swimming Championships is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the swimmers, coaches, and families. The team’s ability to support one another and push each other to new heights is what sets them apart.

As the Sharks return home with their well-deserved medals and personal bests, they can take pride in knowing they represented their club with excellence and sportsmanship. The future looks bright for this talented group of swimmers, and we can’t wait to see what they achieve next.

Congratulations to all the Sharks swimmers, coaches, and families on an unforgettable weekend in Moose Jaw!