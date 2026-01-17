All NESD buses cancelled Friday amid wind warnings, poor roads

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

NORTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN — All Northeast School Division (NESD) buses were cancelled Friday morning due to winter road conditions.

School officials said schools would remain open, but families were encouraged to use their discretion when deciding whether to travel.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for much of Saskatchewan, with strong northwest winds contributing to blowing snow and reduced visibility. Highway conditions deteriorated in several areas, with reports of zero visibility at times and recommendations for drivers to avoid travel.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said a cold front extending from a low-pressure system over northwestern Ontario is moving south, bringing cooler temperatures, flurries and blowing snow overnight. Northwest winds were forecast to gust between 70 and 90 km/h, with parts of the southern region potentially seeing gusts exceeding 100 km/h.

At the time of publication, SaskPower reported electricity had been restored to all affected areas in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Families are encouraged to monitor official NESD and weather updates as conditions continue to change.

The Northeast School Division oversees school in communities east and northeast of Prince Albert. The list includes schools in Melfort, Tisdale, Nipawin, and surrounding communities.