‘All hands on deck’: Saskatchewan fire departments reflect on deployments to northern wildfires

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald



As wildfires continued to threaten northern Saskatchewan communities this June, fire departments from across the province answered the call for help, sending crews, equipment, and experience into regions facing fast-moving blazes, structure loss, and mass evacuations.



Departments from St. Louis, Prince Albert, and Buckland were among those deployed to assist through coordination with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and regional fire leadership.



St. Louis crews assist in Sucker River and Highway 102 area



The St. Louis Fire Department deployed up to five volunteer firefighters and two trucks during its northern assignment. Operating under the La Ronge Regional Fire Department, St. Louis personnel were tasked with both asset protection and hotspot suppression, particularly around Sucker River, where 11 homes had been lost.



“One truck was doing structure protection in town, and the wildland unit handled flare-ups along Highway 102,” said Fire Chief James Brake. “It was everything: structure fires, wildland fires, commercial buildings. Our crew was being sent out at night to respond where needed.”



Brake said the team was mentally and logistically prepared. They brought their own food. water, bedding, and supplies, knowing northern stores might not be accessible. For the first few days, they started in Red Cross shelters before being given formal accommodation.



He recalled the experience in Sucker River First Nation as deeply moving, not just because of the destruction, but because of the kindness shown by those who remained behind.



“I wasn’t involved with the initial attack in the north, but I did go to Sucker River for two days,” he said. “They lost 11 houses in their community, and our job was to put out hot spots around the area. Despite their losses, they were incredibly positive and treated us with hospitality. The elders stayed behind and fed us lunch while we worked. It was very emotional and heartwarming.”



Brake also added that the joint operations between departments went smoothly in such a stressful environment.

“There was no chaos between departments; it was like a well-oiled machine.”



Prince Albert firefighters deployed for nearly two weeks



The Prince Albert Fire Department was among the first to be deployed. On May 30, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) requested an engine crew to assist north of Prince Albert. That crew was then sent to La Ronge, where they worked until June 11, rotating through 19- and 24-hour shifts.



“We sent a Type 1 engine crew initially, and later a Type 6 wildland unit,” said Fire Chief Kris Olsen. “Their work focused on values protection, setting up sprinkler systems, water supply, and preventing flare-ups from reigniting structures.”



Olsen said crews worked under both SPSA and local fire command, depending on location, and that strong logistical support helped operations run smoothly.



“The community was evacuated, so our firefighters were among the only people left in town, along with emergency workers and support units,” he said. “They were well-fed, well-equipped, and had what they needed to run operations safely.”



While no injuries were reported among Prince Albert crews, Olsen said there were moments when fast-moving fire threatened homes on the northwest side of town, requiring a direct response.



“This was one of the biggest wildfire response our structural firefighters have faced,” Olsen said. “It was all hands on deck.”



Buckland Fire & Rescue returns after a 10-day deployment



While not available for interviews, Buckland Fire & Rescue confirmed in a June 11 social media post their members had just returned home after a 10-day deployment to La Ronge, where they worked around the clock with Tankers 56 and 57.



Crews were deployed as part of a multi-department response coordinated through the SPSA. The department reported that Tanker 56 and Tanker 57 were in use throughout most shifts, suggesting sustained operational involvement over multiple fire zones.



The post reflects the deep camaraderie and collaboration seen across Saskatchewan’s firefighting network:



“La Ronge has an outstanding Fire Department and we have each others’ backs,” the department wrote. “Thanks to the many other Fire Departments who also came to help. We are so much stronger when we work together.”



Buckland firefighters also responded earlier in the season to incidents near Weyakwin, Pelican Narrows, and Lower Fishing Lake, providing additional capacity where needed as fire activity surged across northern regions.



The department ended the post with a message of pride and gratitude:



“Be proud Buckland Firefighters, in the darkest hour, people count on you to make things better. Neighbours helping neighbours.”



They also thanked employers and families who supported the volunteer firefighters during their extended absence from home.



As Saskatchewan’s wildfire season continues, fire officials across the province say the need for a coordinated response and community resilience remains critical. Whether from small towns or larger cities, firefighters continue to show up where they’re needed most.