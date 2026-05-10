Alcohol seized from vehicle on Black Lake Denesculine First Nation

Daily Herald Staff

Two individuals are facing charges after RCMP officers pulled over a truck during a traffic stop on Black Lake Denesculine First Nation.

On May 6, Black Lake RCMP noticed a truck driving erratically and initiated a traffic stop. Officers observed that the driver was showing signs of impairment with a large amount of alcohol in plain view.

During a search of the truck, police found 17 bottles of hard liquor and 76 cans/bottles of beer. Both occupants of the vehicle, an adult male and adult female were arrested.

The 20-year-old woman from Stony Rapids has been charged with one count, operation while impaired of a motor vehicle and one count of operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg per 100 ml of blood.

She and the man from Sandy Bay have been charged with one count, sell or offer to sell, display or keep beverage alcohol.

They are scheduled to appear in court in Black Lake on June 2.