Alberta producers sound alarm over high fertilizer prices

David Boles

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

St. Albert Gazette

Alberta producers say while the federal government temporarily cutting the fuel excise tax is appreciated, it won’t be a massive help.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Tuesday, April 14 that the federal fuel levy is being cut by 10 cents a litre on gasoline, while diesel fuel taxes are being reduced by four cents a litre.

The temporary suspension will take effect on April 20 and end Sept. 7.

John Guelly farms in the Westlock area and says the big problem is the cost of fertilizer.

“Urea last fall was $600 a tonne and that was relatively high for the last five, 10 year average. Now it’s $1200, $1300 a tonne, if you can get it,” said Guelly. “When you see prices double beyond what they normally would be, it’s crippling.”

It’s a figure that vice-president of fertilizer at StoneX Josh Linville says checks out.

“When you look across the nitrogen and phosphate they’re going to use to grow this crop, it’s excessively high,” said Linville. “The problem is, you haven’t seen the grain markets move a lot either.”

According to Farm Credit Canada’s Leigh Anderson, fertilizer prices have risen sharply since the war in Iran broke out around six weeks ago.

“Fertilizer is a globally traded commodity,” said Anderson. “About a third of almost all global fertilizers do pass through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Anderson says fertilizer was under pressure before, with contributing factors being the Russian war in Ukraine and high natural gas prices curtailing production for fertilizer supplies in Europe.

China has also moved to ban exports of fertilizer, which Anderson says is keeping prices higher than they typically would be.

With costs being as high they are for fertilizer, many producers are turning their focus to their 2027 crop, including Guelly, who knows it’s a tough time to be a producer in this day and age.

“Farmers don’t need to go to Vegas to gamble. They’re gambling every day when they’re deciding when to purchase inputs and (when) to sell your crops for the next year.”