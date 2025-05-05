Alberta MP announces intention to resign so Conservative leader can run in by-election

Daily Herald Staff

Alberta MP Damien Kurek has announced his intention to resign paving the way for Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a by-election.

Kurek was re-elected for a third straight term on election day, winning more than 80 per cent of the vote in Battle River – Crowfoot.

“It has been a tremendous honour to serve the good people of Battle River-Crowfoot as their Member of Parliament since 2019,” Kurek said in a press release. “Their support and commitment to the Conservative movement and our mission to bring back hope and prosperity to this country has been unmatched. Which is why, after much discussion with my wife Danielle, and I have decided to step aside for this Parliamentary session to allow our Conservative Party Leader to run here in a by-election.”

The Conservative Party won 144 seats in the recent federal election, a 24 seat increase over the previous showing. The party also saw their popular vote share increase to 41.3 per cent. However, that success didn’t extend to Poilievre’s own constituency.

The Conservative leader lost to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy in a race that saw 91 candidates nominated as part of a Longest Ballot Committee campaign to promote electoral reform. On Friday, Kurek said he has faith in Poilievre’s leadership.

“Pierre Poilievre just finished a remarkable national campaign that received the highest vote share since 1988,” Kurek said. “An unstoppable movement has grown under his leadership, and I know we need Pierre fighting in the House of Commons to hold the Liberal minority government to account. This is what’s best for Canada, and is what’s best for Battle River-Crowfoot.

“Although it will be hard to temporarily step away from this role, in this region I love and have always called home, the mandate given to me is one that clearly states that change is needed. Offering this seat to our Party Leader is an important step in that process. I started my political career talking about the need for government to be held to account and to ensure that rural Canada wasn’t forgotten about, this is a key way to ensure that happens.”

Kurek said he will continue working with the Conservatives to support Poilievre’s by-election campaign, and plans to run in Battle River – Crowfoot again in the next general election.

Poilievre took to social media on Friday writing that he had accepted Kurek’s offer to resign.

“Damien’s selfless act to step aside temporarily as a Member of Parliament shows his commitment to change and restoring Canada’s promise,” Poilievre wrote. “I will work to earn the trust of the good people of Battle River-Crowfoot and I will continue to hold the Liberal minority government to account until the next federal election, when we will bring real change to all Canadians.”

In a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that if the Conservatives “trigger a by-election” he will ensure it happens as soon as possible.

