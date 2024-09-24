Alberta giving $149 million for Jasper wildfire recovery, municipality must cover 10 per cent

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

The government of Alberta will provide up to $149 million to help Jasper recover through the Disaster Recovery Program (DRP).

The funding will help the Municipality of Jasper with costs related to wildfire response and to support the recovery and rebuilding process after summer wildfires destroyed nearly a third of the townsite.

“We are committed to providing the necessary support for recovery in Jasper and all Alberta communities affected by wildfire this year,” said Mike Ellis, minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services, in a news release. “This funding will cover critical areas of need, from uninsurable infrastructure damage to emergency operations costs, ensuring communities can recover swiftly and safely.”

However, Alberta will cover 90 per cent of the total cost of eligible expenses, while the municipality must cover the remaining 10 per cent.

“While there are no provisions to waive the provincial 10 [per cent] cost-share, we understand and appreciate Jasper’s unique situation,” said Arthur Green, spokesperson for Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services. “The province is also subject to a cost-sharing structure when we recover provincial DRP funding through the federal government’s Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangement program.”

Green noted that the Jasper townsite was located wholly within Jasper National Park, and the wildfire itself started in an area under federal jurisdiction.

“The province has requested the federal government waive their cost share structure under the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements so we can in turn waive the cost share requirement for Jasper,” he said. “No decisions have been made at this time, but we are actively working to ensure the best possible outcome for Jasper.”

Jasper Municipal Council recently voted to ask the province for funding to help offset losses in core municipal revenue from 2024-27. It also moved to only provide tax relief for property owners if the province offered financial support.

Council members voiced specific concern about covering the 10 per cent cost-share, noting the burden would fall on what was left of the tax base. According to the municipality, the wildfire resulted in a $283 million loss in property tax assessment.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland has nonetheless expressed his gratitude to the Alberta government for this financial support.

“This critical funding is one piece in helping Jasper recover and rebuild and we know we can count on our provincial partners for continued support in this area,” Ireland said in a news release. “Our community has shown incredible strength and resilience, and with this support, we can help ensure a bright future for Jasper and its residents.”