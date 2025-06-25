Alan Millar out, Dale Derkatch in as Regina Pats general manager

Taylor Shire

The Regina Pats have made a major hockey operations announcement.

On Tuesday, the Western Hockey League club announced that general manager Alan Millar is leaving the team after two seasons as he has accepted a role with Hockey Canada as the first full-time general manager of the Program of Excellence.

Dale Derkatch has been promoted from assistant general manager to general manager while Tristan Frei, formerly manager of hockey operations, has been named assistant general manager.

“This was just an opportunity that, both personally and professionally, is just outstanding one for myself and my wife Kelly,” said Millar, who spent three years as Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel for the Program of Excellence before joining the Pats in 2023. “I certainly understand the uniqueness in terms of being at Hockey Canada, coming to the Pats and returning (to Hockey Canada).

“I was presented with an important role and what I saw as a special opportunity.”

Following the retirement of former general manager John Paddock in July 2023, Millar joined the Pats as general manager and vice president of hockey operations after spending three years with Hockey Canada where selected rosters and managed Canada’s under-18 and under-20 junior teams.

In his new role, Millar will be tasked with turning around Canada’s national junior team which has lost in the quarterfinals in back-to-back years. He will also manage the under-18 national team and oversee the under-17 program.

“It’s the first time that Hockey Canada has had a general manager of the national junior team,” said Millar. “I’m responsible for everything from world juniors down. From player selection, team build, coaching staffs, support staff, player environment, player culture — just everything in terms of how we prepare.

“So there are some similarities, but at the same time, a little bit of a greater role in terms of leading the program as the general manager and then the potential of opportunities within men’s programs moving forward as well.”

Prior to his time at Hockey Canada, Millar served as the general manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors from 2010-21. During that time, he also worked with Hockey Canada’s junior programs before accepting a full-time role with the program.

Millar will remain with the Pats through the CHL import draft on July 2 before moving to Hockey Canada.

Derkatch, who is the club’s all-time leading scorer from his playing days from 1981-85, was officially named assistant general manager under Millar in July 2024. One year later, he’s the club’s general manager tasked with continuing to see through the rebuild that has taken place over the last two seasons.

“I have the same ideas, for the most part, that he does,” said Derkatch. “Yes, I will lead a little differently; we’re different people.

“But for the most part, how we view the building of a team, qualities we want in players, coaches, staff, everything is the same and for the most part, it’s just about doing the right things, even if it’s hard to do, because there are hard decisions that need to be made and will be made, but you always have to do what’s right for the team.”

After scouting for the NHL’s Washington Capitals from 1998 to 2004, Derkatch served as head coach of the Pats from 2008-09 before joining the Prince Albert Raiders as the director of player personnel from 2009-15.

He then joined the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs as an amateur scout from 2015-20 before spending the 2021-22 season as a travelling scout for the Pats. From 2022-24, he served as an amateur scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets before coming back to Regina in 2024.

“It’s a truly honour and a privilege and to work for a club where I’m pretty well done every job,” said Derkatch. “It’s really exciting.

“I think the future is looking great. Al put in place a vision and we’re going to head down that road.”

“I think Dale’s history in terms of the scouting background with three NHL teams, what he did in Prince Albert, what he did this past year with our team, I know that he’s a great person, and I know that he’s going to do an outstanding job leading the hockey operations for the Regina Pats,” said Millar. “I think the team will take a significant step this year. I think there will be some patience in terms of the plan. I think there needs to be continued patience around the development of the young players. But I think that as they move forward here, over the next two or three years, this team is going to be a handful in the league and they’re gonna have a chance to win.”

With Derkatch being promoted internally, the Pats have also promoted Frei to assistant general manager.

Frei was previously hired in 2023 after retiring from playing pro hockey in Europe. The Regina product also previously played for the University of Regina Cougars and SJHL’s Melfort Mustangs.

“(Millar) allowed me to be involved in all facets of the organization,” said Frei. “There was never once where he never let me come into a meeting or be involved in something.

“He really guided me and provided me this opportunity, and I feel like I’m ready for this opportunity because of him and that he’s allowed me to do.”

Goalie coach Max Paddock, who played for the Pats from 2016-20, will also take on the role of manager of hockey operations.

Head coach Brad Herauf, associate head coach Ryan Smith, and assistant Ken Schneider remain in their respective roles.

Schedule released

On Tuesday, the WHL also unveiled the regular season schedules for all 23 clubs.

The Pats open the 2025-26 regular season on Sept. 19 in Swift Current before visiting Medicine Hat on Sept. 20.

Regina’s home opener is scheduled for the following weekend as the Pats will welcome Prince Albert to town on Sept. 26.

Overall, Regina will play 10 home games on Saturdays, which begin at 6 p.m., and 10 home games on Fridays., which begin at 7 p.m. The team will also play seven times at home on Wednesdays and twice on Tuesdays, with those games beginning at 7 p.m.

The Pats also have two Sunday home games and two holiday Monday home games, which are all scheduled for 2 p.m.

Regina’s regular season schedule will wrap up on March 21 in Brandon.

Prior to the season getting underway, Regina will play home exhibition games against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Sept. 5 and the Moose Jaw Warriors on Sept. 9. The Pats will also visit Swift Current on Sept. 3 and Brandon on Sept. 6.

Regina will also take on Prince Albert in Yorkton at Westland Arena on Sept. 12 before wrapping up the pre-season on Sept. 13 in Prince Albert.

