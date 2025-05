The Saskatchewan RCMP have closed an investigation into the death of a person in Air Ronge after determining it was not suspicious.

The RCMP advised residents of an increased police presence on Vanessa Street in Air Ronge after one person was found dead at the scene of a residential fire. The fire occurred on April 28. On April 30, the RCMP reported that the investigation had ended.

The RCMP did not provide details about the deceased. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is still investigating.