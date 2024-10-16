Air Cadets Trade Show raises both money and awareness

The Prince Albert Air Cadets-38th ANAVETS hosted their annual Trade Show on Saturday at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre

Malissa Hall of the Air Cadets said this was the fourth time they’d hosted the event. After taking a few years off, she said they were happy to be back running.

“There were a couple years we weren’t able to do it just because of COVID and things like that, but we are back up and running here,” Hall said.

Hall said that the Air Cadets parade each Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. each Monday night at the Prince Albert Armoury.

“It is open for any youth from ages 12 to 19. It is free, and you cannot say anything’s free now in this day and age for them to come out and participate in the program.” Hall said.

The trade show featured cadets in uniform and also served to promote and fundraise for the organization.

“The trade show is hosted to help do some fundraising for activities for the cadets,” she explained.

Some examples of activities they fundraise for include gliding in North Battleford.

“We also have winter survivals where they learn about survival in the atmosphere and environment and things like that,” she explained. “They just get to do fun things like that, but it also promotes a sense of responsibility with the cadets and being part of a group and they seem to go really well together.”

According to organizers they had 48 vendors for the Trade Show.

Hall said that membership is currently doing very well for the Air Cadets.

“We actually have a few more extra cadets this year that have signed up and we have people from all over the place that travel into the cadets. We have some from Big River. We have from some from James Smith that commute every Monday and it’s really great,” Hall said.

She said that everyone in the community is welcome to come out and register for the free program.

