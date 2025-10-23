Air Cadet Trade Show returns home to Prince Albert Armoury

The Prince Albert Air Cadets-38th ANAVETS hosted their annual Trade Show on Saturday at the Prince Albert Armoury.

Lisa Krueger the Squadron Sponsoring Committee Chair (parents council) with the Air Cadets said this was the sixth time they’d hosted the event and the turnout exceeded expectations.

“It’s actually been a really good turnout. We have really great vendors. We have returning vendors that have been with us since we started the trade show six years ago, and we have some exciting new vendors and lots of traffic, so that is great, and the food trucks were a good draw,” Krueger said.

“Within the first hour, we had over 100 people walk through the door, so vendors are happy. We’re happy.”

The food trucks were located directly outside the Armoury. They were one of several new features. Krueger said the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum brought a gyrocopter and flight simulators to the event.

Organizers also brought in the Central Saskatchewan Military Resource Centre from Dundurn.

The trade show featured cadets in uniform and also served to promote and fundraise for the organization. Krueger explained that they raise funds to offset costs of the training year.

Many of the activities cadets do are covered by the Department of National Defence. However, she said they often do supplemental activities that are fun and help learning which they do not want to have a cost for so they fundraise.

“We never want the cadets to have to pay out of pocket because that’s what makes this program so great,” Krueger said. “It’s a great program. We develop leaders and community minded individuals and we want it to stay free because we don’t ever want there to be a barrier.”

Some examples of activities they fundraise for include gliding in North Battleford.

The cadets took part in uniform and volunteered as part of their community service. The admission was either $2 or a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Prince Albert Food Bank.

“In November, the Cadets participate in the Hunger Games, and that is with the fire department, the police department, a couple other organizations. It’s about raising money for the food bank, so we thought we’d get a head start this year,” Krueger said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The Prince Albert Air Cadets-38th ANAVETS hosted their annual Trade Show on Saturday at the Prince Albert Armoury with over 40 vendors on hand.

“It’s been really, really well received. People are happy to do it.”

According to organizers they had more than 40 vendors for the Trade Show.

After a few years at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre, the Trade Fair returned to the Prince Albert Armoury.

“We decided to come home this year,” Krueger said. “The first year was here in the building and then we moved to the Exhibition Centre. We liked the partnership we had with them. It was a great partnership.”

For this year they did not need access to a kitchen which helped make the decision easier.

“We thought, ‘let’s go home. Let’s go back to our stomping grounds and do it in there.’

All our stuff’s here so we don’t have to haul our stuff everywhere,” Krueger said.

Krueger added that Air Cadet membership is currently strong.

She said that everyone in the community is welcome to come out and register for the free program.

“We actually are grateful for Wesmor Community School. They lent us the tables for the vendors, actually. That was a really nice partnership that we were able to start this year with them,” she said.

The Air Cadets parade each Monday from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. each Monday night at the Prince Albert Armoury.

