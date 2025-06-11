‘AI snowplows and AR for firefighters’: Here’s how two Ontario cities are testing the future of city streets

Scarlett Liu

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Markham Economist & Sun

Imagine artificial intelligence helping cities clear snow more efficiently, or firefighters using augmented reality headsets to see through smoke.

These technologies aren’t just ideas anymore. They’re being tested right now in Markham and Vaughan.

Six Ontario-based tech companies have been selected for the next phase of the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) Demonstration Zone. Their mission: pilot smart mobility solutions that could make cities safer, more efficient, and better prepared for the future.

“We look forward to seeing how these groundbreaking solutions will positively impact Markham’s thriving auto tech cluster,” said Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti.

Chosen through an open call, the selected projects represent a wide range of technologies, from AI traffic monitoring to quantum-powered snow plow optimization. Here’s what they’re testing:

Smart road safety and traffic intelligence

Acceo Solutions Inc. and AirMatrix Inc. are working to improve urban mobility through AI-powered traffic detection and real-time data intelligence.

Acceo is piloting automated license plate recognition (LPR) technology to improve road safety and compliance, while AirMatrix is deploying multi-sensor hardware and analytics to support live incident reporting and traffic engineering across complex operational environments.

Data-driven infrastructure and urban planning

GeoMate Inc. and NavMobility Inc., are utilizing geospatial technologies to improve urban planning and infrastructure management. Both companies are applying solutions, including aerial and mobile LiDAR mapping, to identify gaps in urban transportation networks.

Emergency response and augmented reality

Longan Vision Corp. is equipping first responders with augmented reality headsets to enhance situational awareness, communication, and navigation in low-visibility environments. Their demonstration enables firefighters to locate victims and identify hazards in real time.

Winter operations/fleet management

BluWave-ai uses AI-powered optimization and quantum computing to improve winter road maintenance. Their project aims to optimize snow plowing and salting operations, increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Demonstrations will take place within designated areas in Markham (along Enterprise Boulevard between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road) and throughout Vaughan.

“Our government is proud to support this next cohort of companies as they pilot Ontario-made solutions that enhance urban mobility, improve public safety, and strengthen our province’s leadership in the automotive sector through practical application and demonstration,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Launched in 2023 with a $2.5 million investment from the province, the OVIN Demonstration Zone gives startups and scale-ups the opportunity to move beyond the lab and test their technologies in real-world environments.

That includes access to roads, utilities, and planning data — along with municipal collaboration and feedback from actual end-users.

For more information about the OVIN Demonstration Zone and the selected companies, visit: ovindz.ca.