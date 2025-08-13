Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Open House held at Swift Current Research and Development Centre

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

The Swift Current Research and Development Centre hosted an Open House on July 10 where they welcomed the general public, producers and various stakeholders to the facility to explore research fields, meet scientists, see labs and greenhouses, and learn about agricultural research, including soil health, crop development, and cattle feed.

This was the first Open House held at the facility in over 10 years. Samia Berraies, Associate Director of Research, Development and Technology at the Swift Current location explains why the event was reestablished, “We want to bridge the gap between the Centre and the Swift Current community and surrounding communities in the region. Many people are not aware of what we do. We want to tell our story; it’s real life and it’s real science.”

The Swift Current Research and Development Centre (Swift Current RDC) was established in 1920. It is one of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s (AAFC) network of 20 research and development centres. By taking a national approach to science, RDC leverages resources and expertise across Canada to address challenges facing the sector in its regional context and creates sustainable solutions for Canadian agriculture and agri-food. The Centre is associated with two satellite locations: Indian Head Research Farm and Prairie Directorate, Regina Office. Areas of research at Swift Current RDC include development of new varieties of spring and durum wheat, conducting agronomic research into pulses and specialty crops, creating environmentally-sustainable production practices, and improving the nutrition of pasture-fed beef. They also lead initiatives on bio-products, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development, including mitigating the impact of climate change and maximizing producer returns, while reducing agricultural impacts on the environment. (Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

Fistulated cattle were on display during the open house. A fistula is a surgical opening in the cow’s rumen (stomach) to allow for research and analysis of the digestive system, and provides access to and collection of rumen contents.

The Swift Current RDC employs more than 150 people including 17 research scientists (15 at SCRDC and two at the Indian Head Research Farm). Berraies adds that the Centre offers employment in the region including opportunities for students, such as undergraduate positions through the Federal Student Work Experience Program (FSWEP), and research roles for Masters and PhD students through their universities.

Former Shaunavon resident Auburn Thienes is in her third year as a summer student at the Centre. One of her assigned tasks has been to assist with harvest on the miniature combine harvester, riding in the side seat to bag samples for laboratory testing.

Crop tours were offered at regular intervals throughout the day and were well-received by visitors. Berraies says, “It is important to show what we do in the field and what we take from the lab out to the field.” Equipment was on display at the Centre and at the crop tour sites so that visitors could see what is used in relation to which tasks in the field.

A noteworthy feature of the Centre is that it is home to the only indoor salinity research facility in Canada. Visitors on July 10 could see the various impacts of soil salinity on plant samples and guess which solution contained more salt and have the solutions measured with salinity testing equipment to show if they were correct.

Swift Current RDC had been preparing for the event for more than a year. Berraies says, “We were so happy with the turn out; close to 300 people came to the Open House. Hopefully, we can host another event in 2-3 years. Our scientific projects usually run on a 3-year timeline. It was a lot of work to prepare for this, and I am so proud of our team and our researchers. We appreciated everyone who took time to come to the event. We are here for our farmers.”