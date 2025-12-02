Agribition expected to break attendance record after wrapping up 54th year in Regina

Nykole King

Regina Leader-Post

The 54th edition of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina looks like it’ll go down as one for the record books.

Although final numbers are still being tallied, organizers anticipate a new attendance record after wrapping up the week-long agricultural exhibition and trade show on Saturday at REAL District.

Last year’s event saw a turnout of 145,000 over six days. After seeing the preliminary entrance numbers for 2025, including the popular Maple Leaf Circuit Finals Rodeo, Agribition CEO Shaun Kindopp anticipates surpassing 2024’s mark when the final totals come in.

Visitor parking reached capacity on multiple days, according to REAL, while the rodeo was announced as a sellout on Friday and Saturday.

“Last year was the best attended Agribition that we’ve had on record,” Kindopp told the Leader-Post on Sunday, “and we’ll definitely beat that this year.”

Agribition, held Nov. 24-29, is an annual attraction featuring premium cattle, agriculture technology, livestock sales, competitions, entertainment and more. This year it included the first-ever Family Night at the Chutes on Tuesday, offering rodeo-style entertainment for all ages at the Brandt Centre. It was followed by the four-day Maple Leaf Finals Rodeo, which attracts large crowds annually and is considered Agribition’s headline event.

Another addition was a sensory hour on Saturday to offer a low-stimulation time with less crowds and noise for those with sensory sensitivities. The success of the sensory program might mean they expand it for next year.

“It was awesome. We sold out in a day,” Kindopp said of the sensory program. “There’s lots going on, so we wanted to make it a safe place for people who may not (otherwise) have been able to experience Agribition.”

Kindopp says the Agribition team is always looking for ways to improve the guest experience while still maintaining its reputation in the agricultural community.

“The livestock exhibit is at the centre of what we do,” added Kindopp. “We want to make sure we don’t lose our roots.”

nyking@postmedia.com