Agility Trial hosted by Kennel Club is fun for owners and dogs

The Prince Albert Kennel and Obedience Club had an opportunity for dogs and their owners to compete and bond on the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Club hosted an Agility Trial at the Cattle Ring at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

Prince Albert Kennel and Obedience Club president Penny Ross said the event is a fun competition for the dogs and their handlers. The agility trials are sponsored by the Agility Association of Canada. Prince Albert hosts one competition every July.

“There’s a bunch of different games within the sport of agility, so we are hosting a variety of different games,” she said. “Everything from standard rounds … to jumpers to steeple chase, they’re all different names and different skills for the dogs.”

An agility trial is a competitive canine sporting event where dogs of various breeds navigate obstacles and are judged on speed and accuracy.

Dogs have to be at least 18 months old to compete. After they hit that milestone, Ross said they can run as long as they are able.

“After seven years of age, dogs can jump veteran heights so four inches or lowered,” she explained. “If the dog is a really huge dog they probably shouldn’t be jumping 24 inches.”

Agility courses are specially designed to demonstrate a dog’s athletic ability, level of conditioning, and willingness to work with their handler.

The event brought in competitors from Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and members of the local club. The course is set up by volunteers. There are timers, a scribe who keeps track of events, a gate operator and a ring crew located around the course.

The Prince Albert Kennel and Obedience Club celebrated their 100th Anniversary in 2024.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



All Canadian Tingle and owner Pat Brown competed in the Prince Albert Kennel Club and Obedience Club Agility Trial on Saturday at the Cattle Ring at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Samoyed Scottie and owner Judy Ganshorn competed in the Prince Albert Kennel Club and Obedience Club Agility Trial on Saturday at the Cattle Ring at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

There are also prizes for competitors for the weekend.

“If they qualify, they have qualifying prizes. Just a little something. The main thing is to get past qualifying rounds, so you need three rounds and most of the levels to qualify to get your title in that round and then you get to move up to the next round, there’s starters advanced and masters,” she said.

Ross said both the owners and the dogs enjoy the sport.

“My dogs are absolutely insane for it,” she said. “They love it.

“It’s great sport for you to bond with your dog and train your dog.”

During the lunch break on Saturday dogs competed in a wiener dunking contest where they had to eat pieces of wiener from the bottom of a water bowl in a race format.

Ross said that the dogs and the owners enjoy the wiener dunking.

“Even though it doesn’t seem that it requires talent, apparently it does. The Nova Scotia Duck Toller took it,” Ross said.

PAKOC offers agility classes every year from September to May, teaching you how to play these games with your dog. Keep an eye on their website to sign up this fall.

