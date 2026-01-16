Age-Friendly Shaunavon launches volunteer transportation program

Wendy Thienes

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Shaunavon Standard

Age-Friendly Shaunavon will be going the extra mile in 2026 to provide support for older adults in the community.

The local Age-Friendly Committee has launched a Volunteer Transportation program that will provide volunteer drivers for older adults who need to attend medical appointments outside of the community. The group acquired the van previously used by the Shaunavon Courtesy Van when that organization purchased a new vehicle in 2025.

“Transportation is one of the needs identified through our assessment of the community,” Local Age-Friendly Shaunavon Committee Chairperson Debbie Olesen says. “There are some great options for local transportation such as the Courtesy Van, but travel for out-of-town appointments has become increasingly difficult for some individuals who may no longer drive, or who don’t have family or friends close by.”

The van has been licensed under Age-Friendly Shaunavon and volunteer drivers will be able to provide rides for those seeking transportation for out-of-town medical appointments. Users of the service will be required to pay for fuel and any other costs associated with its use (parking, meals/accommodations, etc.).

“We want to ensure that residents have the ability to make choices about where and how they live,” Olesen says. “Not having access to much needed transportation for appointments in the city shouldn’t have to be the deciding factor about whether people decide to stay here or move elsewhere.”

The group is actively recruiting volunteer drivers at this time. Potential volunteers must submit a Volunteer Application Form, Criminal Record and Vulnerable Record Checks (available through the RCMP), proof of their own valid Class 5 license and liability coverage, and a clean driver’s abstract for the last three years. Volunteers are not compensated for their time. Volunteer applications are available at the Age-Friendly Shaunavon office during office hours on Tuesdays from 9:30 am – 3:00 pm or Thursdays from 1:00-3:00 pm, or by emailing afshaunavon@gmail.com or call 306-294-7653.

Older adults who are seeking a volunteer driver to access out-of-town medical appointments should contact the Age-Friendly office as far in advance as possible so that arrangements can be made with a volunteer. Availability of the service will depend on availability of drivers and the van. There is a booking form that needs to be completed, also available at the office.

Olesen encourages local residents to think about whether they might be able to volunteer for this service. Full details for volunteers and van users are available by contacting the local Senior Resource Coordinator, Chelsie Verpy, at 306-294-7653 to discuss the application process and requirements.