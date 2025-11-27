Ag In Motion farm named Business Event of the Year at Canadian Tourism Awards

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The annual Ag in Motion farm show was named the Business Event of the Year at the 2025 Canadian Tourism Awards, which were handed out at a gala ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Thursday, November 20.

The awards are an initiative of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC), a national organization founded in 1930 that serves as an advocate for the $130 billion tourism sector.

The Ag in Motion farm show, which took place this year from July 15-17, had been nominated for the Business Event of the Year award alongside the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina and the Spirit Song Festival in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

According to TIAC’s website, the award is based on five criteria: commitment to visitor/participant satisfaction; its commitment to growth, innovation and product development; whether or not the event stimulates economic activity; whether or not it promotes tourism and economic activity year-round in the host community; and social/cultural impact on Canada or the host community.

Ag in Motion show director Rob O’Connor, who accepted the award at the gala, said he was proud to accept the award “on behalf of everyone who has helped shape Ag in Motion into an event that brings the agriculture community together.”

Since its inception in 2015, Ag in Motion has grown into Western Canada’s largest outdoor farm expo, welcoming more than 30,000 attendees and 550 exhibitors annually.

But beyond its size, the event’s heart lies in its connection to its community. While accepting the award, O’Connor emphasized the importance of these strong partnerships and support in the show’s success.

“We are grateful for our collaboration with our community partners and the team at Tourism Saskatchewan, among others, who help put Ag in Motion on the map,”O’Connor said. “Our local, national, and international footprint gets stronger every year. There’s always something exciting and new to showcase at Ag in Motion.”

The next Ag in Motion event is slated to take place from July 21-23, 2026.

Incidentally, there were three other winners from Saskatchewan at the awards: Wanuskewin Heritage Park, which won the Indigenous Tourism Award; the Dakota Dunes Resort, which won Tourism Employer of the Year; and Adventure Destinations, which earned the Culinary Tourism Experience Award.