Ag in Motion event among finalists for Canadian Tourism Award

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The annual Ag in Motion outdoor farm show at Langham is among nine finalists from Saskatchewan within the various categories at the 2025 Canadian Tourism Awards, which will be presented at a gala dinner ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on November 20.

The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) announced the finalists for the 2025 Canadian Tourism Awards on October 9.

The Ag in Motion event, which took place this year from July 15-17, was nominated for the Business Event of the Year Award.

Notably, it will be competing against the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina, which was also nominated for the award.

The third nominee in this category is the Spirit Song Festival in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

As for other Saskatchewan nominees, the Dakota Dunes Resort has been nominated for the Indigenous Tourism Award, Tourism Employee of the Year Award and the Tourism Employer of the Year Award.

Other local nominees include the Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Indigenous Tourism Award), the Blackstrap Glamping Resort (Small or Medium-Sized Business of the Year), The Saskatchewanderer (Travel Media Professional of the Year), and Field to Shield by Adventure Destinations (Culinary Tourism Experience Award).

“The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to congratulate the finalists who will be representing our province at the Canadian Tourism Awards,” said Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Alana Ross, in a release.

“This record number of finalists speaks to the vibrancy and strength of Saskatchewan’s tourism industry as well as the dedication, creativity and passion of its people.”

The Ag in Motion event attracted about 30,000 visitors this year, which was similar to attendance at past shows.

International participation in the three-day event included official delegations from Ukraine, Uganda, Ghana, Ethiopia, India and Australia, as well as international exhibitors from Poland, the Czech Republic and Northern Ireland.

This year also marked the debut of the Junior Cattle Show on the opening day of Ag in Motion. This event showcased the next generation of livestock producers demonstrating their skills in showmanship, grooming and cattle handling.

The next Ag in Motion event is slated to be held July 21-23, 2026.