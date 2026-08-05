After 97 housing units built in Moosomin over four years: Two projects needed to finish off Housing Incentive

Ashley Bochek, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The World-Spectator

Over the last four years, 97 housing units have been added in Moosomin, more than half of them because of a local housing incentive.

In 2024, the Housing Incentive program was announced to spur development, offering a grant of $30,000 for a single family house and $30,000 for the first unit and $8,000 for each additional unit in a multi-family development.

The incentive program led to the development of everything from single family homes to duplexes to sixplexes to two new apartment buildings.

There are funds remaining for two more projects under the incentive program.

Economic Development Officer Jeff Cole explains the beginning stages of the incentive and the final two spots the town is waiting to fill.

“Under the Housing Accelerator Fund, Moosomin was awarded $992,000, and we nearly maximized our funding out for phase one, and had an opportunity to do a new initiative for a phase two.

“The program has made a difference in town, we have new houses, new apartments, but there is still a big need.”

Two projects left

EDO Cole says communities all over the province have been asking about the incentive program and says there are two projects left.

“We’re getting different calls from all over on how we’re doing this. We got a lot of mileage out of the media when this was first announced, and communities are still asking about it. We are also working on a housing strategy right now.

“It’s been a good program, and we’ve got two projects remaining, and we want to hit those targets before fall.”

Cole says the Economic Development Committee is confident the last projects will be filled.

“At the last council meeting there was a duplex approved, so that’s one of those, and we’ve got room for one more. We’re optimistic, but it is a little bit time sensitive. They have to have the permit application into the town by March 2027. My target is to try and get this wrapped up by September.”

Cole says the additional housing has had a big impact on the community. “Keller Developments apartments are full and if you think of what the construction value was on those—if you took those out of our town today where would everybody be? They have been great for the community.”

Reached initial target

Cole says the Town of Moosomin reached the incentive program’s target of 43 units.

“The original target was 43 units, and we reached 46 under the incentive program. Then we got additional funding for two more projects. But if you really look at the overall numbers, we have added 87 housing units in Moosomin over the past three years and there are 10 units under construction right now.

“We had a couple projects that didn’t qualify either. They still got built, but they didn’t qualify under the incentives.”

He said local communities have to be prepared with the infrastructure for new housing development.

“We’re actually running out of residential lots in Moosomin. We’re running out of property. We’ve got some opportunity over in the Rocanville area because there’s about 14 to 18 lots right now that I can pick out, and are very well priced. There’s a great need for housing development. We have a hot market here. We’re probably as hot as anybody in Saskatchewan right in Moosomin.”

Housing top priority

Cole says housing is the EDC’s top priority focus for Moosomin and Rocanville.

“Housing is our hottest topic, and it’s a tricky one because when we talk housing, is it affordable housing or is it somebody that’s coming in that’s established? In my opinion, we need a mix of both, and we need partnerships to do it, and that’s one of our reasons we’re doing this affordable housing strategy is to try and get some kinks out of it, but also consult with people that develop in the community.

He says seniors housing is in high demand in Moosomin. “I’ve heard there are 40 to 50 on the waiting list for Pipestone Villas. So some of our partners have said we need another model right now to open up the regional opportunity.”

Next steps

EDO Cole explains the future plans of Gateway Economic Development.

“Our next step is to get the affordable housing strategy done, and it will be wrapped up in September, and then with our Economic Development Committee members, we’re trying to put a few actions in place. There’s some need for land. We know there’s also opportunity that is underdeveloped too.”

Housing Incentive Program

Cole explains how applicants can receive the $30,000 incentive from the program.

“Right now, it is first-come first-served, so you need to get your lot and get your application in with the town on the building permit. We’ve got two left, so the first two that come in are going to be on the list as long as they qualify, and then they got a time frame, so they have to get these things permitted by March 2027. Ideally, September would be great to get these next two locked up.”

Growth in Moosomin

Cole says the community has grown economically and offers many services to individuals looking for a home in Saskatchewan.

“We have 14 doctors, a huge trading area, 30,000 people within half an hour, 60,000 within an hour. You look at our Ag sector, and then the other thing I think people like is the twinning of the highway, where they can, if they want to, go on a little getaway, they can get to Winnipeg or Regina, fly out and be home within a couple hours. Community safety is a big thing too. I don’t think we really valued that 25 years ago, but I think people raising families and kids, when they come here, they know it’s a good place to be.”

If you are interested in learning more about the Housing Incentive Program reach out to the Town of Moosomin or Gateway Economic Development at: twn.moosomin@sasktel.net or edo@gatewaydev.ca