After 2023 wildfire season, feds commit to free replacement documents for wildfire victims

The Government of Canada has committed to supporting those affected across the country and assisting provinces and territories with their emergency responses in replacement of lost documents.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced special measures on Monday for people affected by wildfires.

“Canadian citizens and permanent residents directly affected by wildfires can get free replacement documents,” said Miller.

The list of documents wildfire victims can replace for free include permanent resident cards, Canadian citizenship certificates, Canadian passports and other travel documents that are lost, damaged, destroyed or inaccessible due to wildfires.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support those affected by severe wildfires,” Miller said. “Our measures will simplify the process for Canadians, permanent residents and temporary residents to replace lost documents.

“To the first responders and firefighters across the country, as well as the foreign emergency support personnel entering Canada to assist in the response, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your bravery and dedication in protecting our communities,” he added.

Additionally, people in Canada affected by wildfires who are employer-specific work permit holders will have the ability to transition to an open work permit.

These special measures are in effect until Nov. 30, 2024. This will give people the time they need to determine which documents need to be replaced or to sort out temporary status issues, while focusing on their families, their homes and their communities.

“International students, temporary foreign workers and other visitors directly affected by the wildfires, and whose status will expire by Nov. 30, 2024, are also eligible to restore or extend their status in Canada, or to replace a status document, free of charge,” said Miller.

This means that temporary workers who are unable to work because their workplace is closed due to the fires will be able to extend their status. In addition, international students can extend their study permits if their classes are delayed or cancelled and finish their studies without penalty.

“Additional measures have been put in place to exempt foreign emergency services personnel entering Canada to help fight wildfires from paying application fees and biometrics fees. This proactive measure serves as both a gesture of gratitude and a means to facilitate their critical work,” said Miller.