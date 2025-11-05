Afghanistan – 2001-2014

Veteran Affairs Canada, Submitted

On 11 September 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes in the United States. They crashed two planes into the World Trade Center towers, one into the Pentagon, and another in rural Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people died. Evidence suggested the terrorist group al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, was responsible. An extremist regime, the Taliban, had provided sanctuary for al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. The Afghan government refused to extradite bin Laden and his militants. The US formed an international coalition to use force against the Taliban. Its goal was to end this safe haven for terrorists, stabilize the country and help the Afghan people after years of conflict. More than 40,000 Canadians would serve in the region. This was the largest deployment of our troops since the Second World War. The conflict lasted more than 12 years— the longest in Canada’s history.

Canada Joins The Efforts – October 2001 – mid 2005

After terrorist attacks on the United States, Canadian Armed Forces joined international efforts to secure and rebuild Afghanistan.

Introduction

After the terrorist attacks, the United States formed an international coalition of support. Canada deployed warships, aircraft, special forces and combat troops to Afghanistan. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization later established the International Security Assistance Force. They set goals to help secure and rebuild Afghanistan. Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members at times saw combat during this first phase of the conflict.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/canada-joins-efforts

Heavily laden with their full kit, members of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patrica’s Canadian Light Infantry (3 PPCLI) Battle Group march to the Chinook helicopters waiting to transport them into the mountains near Gardez in eastern Afghanistan for Operation ANACONDA, the Canadian Army’s first combat mission since the Korean War. The 3 PPCLI Battle Group is deployed in Afghanistan on Operation APOLLO, Canada’s military contribution to the international campaign against terrorism. Photo: DND APD02 5000-141

Canada pledges support

In early October 2001, Canada pledged its full support to the international fight against terrorism and joined a United Nations coalition. Dozens of countries would join this coalition. The CAF launched Operation Apollo and would contribute land, air and sea forces.

Sending warships

Canada was one of the first coalition nations to send military support to the region. Already overseas, the Her Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Halifax quickly headed to the Arabian Sea for counter‑terrorism duties. From 2001‑2003, the busiest phase of our navy’s involvement in the conflict, 15 Canadian warships served in the waters off Southwest Asia. This was our country’s largest naval commitment since the Second World War.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/canada-joins-efforts

HMCS IROQUOIS (centre forward), HMCS REGINA (left) and HMNZS Te Mana ( A New Zealand warship positioned rear) sail in a diamond formation in the Arabian Gulf. Photo: DND HS034012d16

Patrolling the seas

Afghanistan has no borders on the sea but Taliban supplies and fighters often arrived in the region by ship. Canadian warships patrolled the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf to search for terrorists. They also stopped vessels to intercept illegal cargoes and cut off activities that were funding the Taliban. Our sailors also offered logistical support and helped defend the other ships of the coalition fleet.

In the air

CAF aircraft would also serve in the region. Aurora patrol aircraft carried out surveillance duties in the waters off Southwest Asia. Hercules and Polaris planes also carried supplies and personnel, and evacuated casualties for treatment.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/canada-joins-efforts

Canadian Forces personnel, completing their tour of duty, sit and await their departure aboard the CC-177 Globemaster III strategic transport aircraft at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in February 2009. Photo: DND IS2009-0209

Troops on the ground

Canadian soldiers soon travelled to Afghanistan itself. The first were commandos from the elite Joint Task Force 2 in December 2001. Other Canadian soldiers followed in January 2002. They were first based in Kandahar Province and also took part in operations in Patkia Province. They joined American, British and other coalition troops already fighting to topple the Taliban regime, eliminate terrorist operations and establish the basis for lasting peace in the troubled country. It was dangerous duty, with the risks of enemy attack and friendly fire incidents being a harsh reality.

Leadership coalition

Canada also contributed senior CAF officers for important leadership roles. They served as military advisors for the international coalition. This group would work to restore peace in Afghanistan through disarmament, demobilization of enemy forces and reintegration. These officers helped organize democratic elections and sought ways to rebuild the war torn country. This coalition also tried to coordinate the many United Nations agencies, funds and support programs working in Afghanistan. They helped in the delivery of humanitarian aid to help the nation recover, as well.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/canada-joins-efforts

Captain Michel Larocque, a Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Officer for the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in charge of projects in the Panjwayi District, speaks at a shura to Afghan elders from the area. To his left is Major Patrice Robichaud, Officer Commanding, Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment (3 R22eR). The shura, is a meeting of elders in the district, who gather to discuss various issues within the community including topics such as security, growth and development. Photo: DND IS2007-0488

International Security Assistance Force

CAF and other coalition troops’ forces were making headway in taking power from the Taliban. Greater attention then turned to the next chapter of the Afghanistan mission. In 2003, the United Nations authorized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) to support the Afghan National Security Forces. Canada’s participation in the ISAF was codenamed Operation Athena. Our troops began working to stabilize the country and help establish a new Afghan government. Canadian Lieutenant General Rick Hillier would soon command the newly established ISAF.

Canada’s initial contribution to the ISAF consisted of more than 700 CAF members. They were stationed in Kabul in the summer of 2003. Two hundred more men and women in uniform provided support elsewhere in Southwest Asia. In Kabul, the Canadians patrolled the western sector of the city. They helped operate the airport and assisted in rebuilding the Afghan National Army.

The Taliban no longer had control of the Afghanistan government and much of the country. But their campaign of violence ramped up in other areas. By 2005, CAF members made plans to leave Kabul and move back to Kandahar Province. Conditions there would sadly prove to be much more dangerous.

Combat in Kandahar – Mid 2005 – Mid 2011

The conflict enters its most dangerous phase for Canadians. Our troops led their largest combat operation since the Korean War.

Introduction

The strength of the Taliban resistance grew, despite their loss of government power. Canadian troops moved from Kabul back to the perilous Kandahar Province. Combat operations soon became a regular duty. Canada assumed leadership of various reconstruction and advisory teams there. Operation Medusa took place in September 2006. It would be the largest Canadian combat operation since the Korean War. Priorities in rebuilding Afghanistan were set and plans for Canada to eventually leave Afghanistan began.

Kandahar

In 2005, the role of the CAF evolved again when they began to shift back to the volatile Kandahar region. The Taliban government had been toppled, but the Taliban remained strong in some areas of the country. Canada’s return to Kandahar coincided with a resurgence in Taliban activity there. Our soldiers quickly found themselves the targets of attack.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/combat-kandahar

Corporal Brandon Bourdon, 1RCR B COY 4 Platoon, fires an M72 rocket launcher at insurgents that set up an offensive in a grape hut. Photo: DND AR2010-0320-78

Canadian police involvement

Our police forces’ role was a lesser known component of Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan. Approximately 300 RCMP members, and provincial and municipal police officers worked to train, build and mentor the Afghan National Police Force. They collaborated with military personnel, diplomats and non-government organizations to create a stable, democratic and self-sufficient society. They shared tactics and techniques that worked in Canada and showed the Afghan police and military forces how they might be applied in Afghanistan. Our police officers aimed to help leave the country a better place than they found it.

Reconstruction and advisory teams

The political situation in Afghanistan and Canada shifted over the years. As such, the focus of our military mission there also evolved. Leadership coalitions and advisory teams were set up to help rebuild the country.

In August 2005, Canada assumed leadership of the Kandahar Provincial Reconstruction Team—one of our largest initiatives there. Many Canadian military, police and foreign affairs personnel helped the Afghan people. Our soldiers conducted foot patrols, reconnaissance missions and provided security for elections. They also worked to eliminate the stockpile of illegal weapons in the country. The general goal was to rebuild this area of Afghanistan.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/combat-kandahar

Soldiers of Alpha Company(A Coy) conduct operations in the Panjwaii District of Kandahar Province as part of Operation MEDUSA. Photo: DND AR2006-P005 0031

Cooperating with Afghan officials, they worked on national development strategy, public administration reform and gender equity in the country. Canadians sought to help stabilize Afghanistan’s government.

In early 2006, CAF members began combat operations in Kandahar as part of a new phase of Operation Athena. At its peak, the number of Canadian soldiers deployed was almost 3,000. This chapter of Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan was the most dangerous. Anytime Canadian soldiers left the relative safety of their main camps to go “outside the wire,” the danger was very real.

Operation Medusa

In September 2006, the CAF led a major multinational offensive in Kandahar Province. More than 1,000 CAF members and hundreds of soldiers from other countries took part. Operation Medusa was the largest Canadian combat operation since the Korean War. Sadly, 12 CAF members lost their lives in this hard fought effort.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/combat-kandahar

Gunners from X Battery, 5e Régiment d’artillerie Légère du Canada (5 RALC) at Patrol Base Wilson, conduct a fire mission with the M-777 155mm howitzer, to support Coalition forces who have located a Taliban position. Photo: DND IS2007-0467

At the time, Kandahar was a hotbed of Taliban activity. The threat of suicide attacks and roadside bombs was a constant risk. Landmine and friendly fire incidents took the lives of many of our soldiers but improvised explosive devices (IEDs) caused the most Canadian casualties. For more than five hard years, CAF members operated in Kandahar with other ISAF troops. Together, they helped push the Taliban from the Panjwai district.

Air and sea

As CAF ground troops entered their most dangerous phase, Canada’s efforts in the air and sea continued. From late 2008 until mid 2011, for example, the Joint Task Force Afghanistan Air Wing provided support to coalition troops. They contributed airlift, surveillance and reconnaissance support. Canadian warships continued to contribute to coalition efforts at sea, as well. Beginning in late 2009, CAF sailors were part of Operation Saiph, a renewed international campaign to enhance maritime security in the waters off Southwest Asia.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/combat-kandahar

Canadian Forces Griffon and Chinook helicopters fly in formation during a training mission for OP MOSHTARAK. Task Force Freedom, Canada’s Helicopter presence in Afghanistan prepares for the largest air assault since the Second World War the Canadian component will consist of 3 Chinook helicopters, 4 Griffon helicopters and approximately 60 Canadian Forces members. The Canadian Armed Forces have conducted operations in Afghanistan for more than 12 years in a number of different roles involving air, land and sea assets. CAF activities included combat, security, development, support and training operations in varying capacities and regions in Afghanistan. Photo: DND ISX2010-0024

Civilian casualties

Our men and women in uniform were not the only Canadian casualties in Afghanistan. In January 2006, a suicide bomb attack killed a Political Director for the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Kandahar. He was the first Canadian diplomat killed in the line of duty.

The reporters who brought news of the campaign home to Canadians were also at risk. In December 2009, a journalist from the Calgary Herald was travelling with four soldiers during a routine patrol. Sadly, she and the soldiers died when an IED hit their light armoured vehicle in the city of Kandahar.

Some Canadian humanitarian aid workers also died while working in the war torn country to help the Afghan people.

Shifting priorities

On 16 November 2010, the Government of Canada announced our country’s main roles in Afghanistan before our military withdrew in 2014. There were four key priorities: education and health, security, diplomacy in the regions, and humanitarian aid. This set the stage for the final phase of CAF involvement in the Afghanistan campaign.

Training and Rebuilding – Mid 2011 – March 2014

Canada’s combat role concluded. Our main objective shifted to continuing humanitarian efforts and helping the Afghanistan government become independent and look after their own country’s security.

Introduction

Canada’s combat role concluded. Our main role shifted to helping the Afghanistan government become independent and look after their own country’s security. CAF members joined a NATO-led initiative to train and support Afghanistan’s military and police forces. Canada’s large-scale humanitarian efforts helped improve the lives of the Afghan people. By March 2014, Canada’s military mission came to an end. Our troops finally returned home.

Operation Attention

Canada’s combat role in Afghanistan ended in 2011. Operation Attention launched that May. This was Canada’s participation in NATO’s Training Mission–Afghanistan. It provided training and support to the Afghan National Army, Air Force, and National Police. The aim of the mission was to help the Afghan government build the capacity to govern themselves and provide security for their own country.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/training-and-rebuilding

MCpl Dion Sylvain, Kandak Mentor Team (KMT) 4 Recce Coy mentors Afghan National Police members (ANP) at Camp Hero on a live fire exercise. Afghan National Police members (ANP) training and mentoring takes place at Camp Hero with a live fire exercise. The Operation Mentor and Liaison Team (OMLT) operate with their Afghan counterparts to provide training, mentorship and liaison services. Photo: DND AR2011-0018-013

A significant contribution

Canada provided up to 950 CAF members and 45 police officers to the training mission task force that was mainly based in Kabul. This made Canada the second largest contributor to the mission. They worked to help Afghan leaders design training programs and develop teaching skills. They also helped Afghan National Police and military members enhance their techniques.

Canadians also worked with the Afghan National Army. CAF members provided specialized training in fields such as medicine, logistics, communications and air operations.

Humanitarian aid

CAF members engaged in many humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan. They did this both as part of their official duties and during their own free time. Canadian initiatives included digging wells and constructing roads and dams. They rebuilt damaged schools and distributed medical and relief supplies. They also helped enable many young girls to go to school for the first time, and improved gender equity in governing bodies.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/training-and-rebuilding

Governmental girl school in the Eraq valley, Shibar district, Afghanistan, on October 12, 2009. With the support of countries such as Canada the teachers have been trained by the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). Photo: Canadian Armed Forces / AKDN

Canadians come home

On 18 June 2013, Afghan National Security Forces assumed primary responsibility for security across their own country. Coalition forces, however, provided continued support. On 12 March 2014, Canada’s military mission in Afghanistan came to an end. The last of our CAF members lowered our flag there and finally came home.

Sacrifice

Sadly, some 158 CAF members and a number of Canadian civilians died in the cause of peace and freedom while serving in Afghanistan. Many more suffered injuries that have taken an enduring toll on their physical and mental health.

Photo from the Government of Canada Veteran Affairs website: https://veterans.gc.ca/en/remembrance/military-history/afghanistan/training-and-rebuilding

Canadian Armed Forces members carrying the casket of one of their fallen comrades during a ramp ceremony at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan in September 2006. Photo: Department of National Defence AR2006-G020-010

A complex and challenging campaign

Canada’s efforts in Afghanistan offered the Afghan people some relief from the violence and oppression under Taliban rule. More than 40,000 Canadian women and men in uniform—as well as hundreds of civilians and government officials—served in Afghanistan. CAF members helped the war torn country transition from its violent past as a haven for international terrorism towards a more secure future. The situation in Afghanistan continues to evolve. It remains challenging, but Canadians in uniform served there in the cause of peace and freedom.