Advocates praise Sask’s move to lower mammogram age to 43, but say more work to be done

Olivia Grandy

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Back in 2019, Saskatoon’s Kerrie Gavin was diagnosed with an aggressive form of triple-negative breast cancer about three months before her 50th birthday.

At the time, that’s when women were eligible for routine screening mammograms.

As of Jan. 1, women aged 43 and older can now self-refer for a screening mammogram as part of a phased age-lowering. The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency said the age will be reduced to 40 by July 1.

For Gavin, the news is welcome. But she said it also highlights a tough reality: More women being screened could mean longer wait times for those seeking a diagnosis.

“Several things go through my mind. First of all, I’m happy for it … But, second of all, the reality (that there are) waiting lists now,” she said.

Gavin said she was fortunate to quickly receive a diagnostic mammogram after advocating for herself.

At the time, she was experiencing chronic fatigue and shoulder pain. After searching her symptoms online, Gavin found a lump in her breast by doing a self-examination.

“This is not an old lady’s disease,” said Gavin, whose family doctor was hesitant to give her a referral for screening when she was under 50.

She said she’s beyond grateful that he did.

“Because if he would have said, ‘Come back in three months for a mammogram’, I would not have. Probably a year would have passed, and I would be saying, ‘Oh, shoot, I was supposed to be going for a mammogram.’ Or I would have been dead because I hadn’t followed up.”

For self-referral, there are eight screening centres in the province and a new mobile mammography unit to serve rural residents, after fundraising to replace a bus purchased in 2002.

A recent news release from the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and the Saskatchewan Health Authority noted that screening mammograms are routine and intended for women without breast symptoms. Women with symptoms should consult a health care provider to receive a referral for a more detailed, diagnostic mammogram.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime.

Screening mammograms use low-dose X-rays, which expose the breast tissue to some radiation.

“The benefits of early detection through mammography far outweigh the minimal risk from radiation exposure,” according to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency’s website.

Advocates push for continued recruitment of breast imaging workers

Jennie Dale is the co-founder and director of the non-profit organization Dense Breasts Canada, which educates women about the importance of understanding their breast density for cancer prevention.

She praised Saskatchewan for the shift.

“This step is going to save lives, because the evidence shows that the most lives are saved when you start screening at 40, and do it annually.”

However, she noted that continuing the recruitment of ultrasound and medical radiation technologists should be a priority.

“(Meeting diagnostic demand is) a problem across the country because there is a shortage of ultrasound technologists. And so, the problem is there and the actions to solve the problem are slow in coming,” she said.

“Saskatchewan, like other provinces, needs to increase enrolment in programs where these technologists are trained.”

In an email to the StarPhoenix, the SHA said it “is working with the Ministry of Health on the recruitment of medical radiation technologists (MRTs), ultrasound technologists and radiologists specializing in breast imaging through the Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan to ensure staff is in place to ensure Saskatchewan residents have timely access to breast screening mammography.”

The HHR Action Plan was launched in 2022 and was allotted an investment of $156.1 million in the 2025-26 budget, according to a March news release from the province.

Saskatoon survivor Renae Morrison, who was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer at 39 that led to a double mastectomy and years of battling the disease, said the earlier screening age will give more Saskatchewan women a shot at successful treatment.

Renae Morrson/Submitted

Renae Morrison, a Saskatoon breast cancer survivor, says the province’s move to lower the screening age to 43 is a step forward, but she often hears from other women about the challenges of navigating an overloaded health-care system.

Still, the now 43-year-old, who is undergoing reconstructive surgery, is part of Breast Cancer Peer Support Saskatoon, where she helps other women diagnosed with breast cancer navigate the health care system.

“We tell people that they just have to continue calling and continue asking and advocating. You have to advocate so hard for yourself because the system is so incredibly overloaded,” she said.

With a career in health care, Morrison said she’s heard from cancer survivors who face long wait times for followup mammograms.

“Our province has decreased the age, but not increased the resources.”

More awareness about dense breasts needed

Dale urged the province to do more to raise awareness about dense breasts, which have more glandular and fibrous tissue and can make it harder to detect cancer.

Density is reported on a scale from A to D. Those with C and D levels have dense breasts.

In Saskatchewan, only women in category D are notified on the results letter and are eligible for annual screening. Others can find their dense breast status on MySaskHealthRecord, the SHA states.

Dale said all women should be notified by letter of their status so they can make informed choices.

“Women in category C, which is the bulk of women with dense breasts — They will not know unless they go to the portal.”