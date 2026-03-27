Advance poll set for Air Ronge council by-election April 9

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

AIR RONGE — Residents in the Northern Village of Air Ronge will have an opportunity to vote early in the upcoming municipal election, with an advance poll scheduled for April 9.

The Village of Air Ronge posted a public notice that will have a by-election for one councillor for the village.

Voting at the advance poll will take place April 9, between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Northern Village of Air Ronge chambers, located at 123 Cessna Street West.

The regular municipal election is set for April 22, with polls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the village office, also located at 123 Cessna Street West.

The notice confirmed the same location will be used for both advance and election day voting, providing consistency for voters.

Two candidates, Brent McDougall and Ronald Ratte are currently listed for the 2026 councillor race.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the advance poll if they are unable to vote on election day.