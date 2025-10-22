Addictions, healthcare, affordability: Premier and opposition leader both talk fall session

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

With Saskatchewan’s fall legislative session soon getting underway, Premier Scott Moe says residents can expect his government to continue pushing forward previous policies, along with changes regarding addictions treatment.

Moe, speaking to media Tuesday morning at TCU Place after he gave remarks to the Canadian Nuclear Association Conference, highlighted the increasing number of drug-recovery spaces being made available. He added that people should expect to see a “significant” step toward what he called “compassionate care.”

Moe said this will involve people with severe addictions being provided what he called the “opportunity” to enter recovery with the involvement of enforcement officers and a panel.

When asked if this would constitute involuntary drug treatment, Moe did not provide a firm answer. He said in many instances, people dealing with addictions do not have the capacity to make “responsible” decisions and added the government is committed to getting people into treatment.

“That’s our goal, is for everyone to have that opportunity to enter recovery,” he said.

In terms of improving community safety, the premier highlighted stepped-up enforcement. Moe pointed to the Street Weapons Act, which he said more cities in the province are signing on to. He added the province is working to ensure people selling illicit drugs have the full weight of the law coming down on them.

Moe said his government’s health-care focus is to ensure residents have access to a primary health care provider, along with easier access to surgical procedures.

Moe said the government is also looking to continue its focus on plans to improve kindergarten to Grade 3 outcomes in areas like reading.

When it comes to cost of living, Moe said Saskatchewan is the most affordable province in Canada to live in, and said the government will focus on issues of affordability.

In the case of canola tariffs, Moe said he has met with Prime Minister Mark Carney along with industry representatives to talk about resolving the dispute. He said Carney recently met with the Chinese prime minister to discuss the tariff situation. Moe added Saskatchewan wants access to all markets, but said that takes collaboration.

“We need to work with the federal government on how we’re actually going to achieve that,” he said.

Moe said any additional financial support for the canola industry would come from the federal government.

Opposition leader Carla Beck said the NDP has specific issues it hopes to focus on in the coming session. Beck said rising rents are a major issue in Saskatchewan, and that her party would propose capping rent increases. Beck said Saskatchewan has seen some of the highest rent increases in Canada over the past eight months.

We’re hearing it in large communities and smaller communities. That is something that is really impacting peoples’ abilities to pay their bills,” she said.

Another area of focus is making sure the public is aware of emergency room closures. Beck said the technology exists to provide real-time updates and information about emergency room closures. She added it is important for people to have the ability to find out quickly what emergency rooms are open, and when.

“Right now, people don’t know,” she said.