Addictions Awareness week events held across the north

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

La Ronge Roots of Hope hosted a come and go lunch and Open House for Addictions Awareness Week on Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Kikinahk Friendship Centre.

Agencies from across the three communities, the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB), Northern Village of Air Ronge and Town of La Ronge participated, giving people in the community an opportunity to see what resources are available in the area.

Agencies such as: The Hub; Early Childhood Intervention Program (ECIP); Roots of Hope; nisto ihtāwina: Early Years; the Saskatchewan Health Region; sukawithiniwuk wechihiwewikumik Woodland Wellness Centre, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA); Al-Anon; and Kikinahk had representatives available to talk with anyone who attended, along with providing a wide range of information on a variety of issues related to addictions.

The Town of La Ronge, un a theme: Fostering Connection, provided events throughout the week beginning with free work out session with Laura Ann Adam at the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre (JRMCC) on Saturday, Nov. 23; free skating on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26; 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 27; free skating on Friday Nov. 29 and a Family Feud game show event on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Amon the events planned for Ile-a-la-Crosse – a Smudge and Prayer event, with presenters and local speakers, a musical event and more throughout the week.

They had planned to do a mock accident event, but that had to be cancelled because of inclement weather.

Activities for Addictions Awareness Week in Sucker River included a community walk, community speakers such as representatives from the RCMP, ambulance and security.

There were presentations throughout the week by community advocates and motivational speakers, Joey Genereaux, and Tommy Leplante, a Blind Volleyball tournament, teachings on Traditional Parenting and Cree language, a community recognition of “those sober for more than 30 days,” and ending with a community Talent Show.

In Stanley Mission, with the theme – Living the Good Life – the events included: guest artist Justin Rain was on hand for two days; a presentation by Cathy Wheaton Bird, Roots of Hope; Hands on Healing and haircuts daily; Family Disco Skating; Baby Face Comedy Show with Ian Lavallee; Fun Night at the Youth Centre; Honouring our Community Members; and a Community Awareness Walk Against Drug Dealers/Bootleggers, which was followed hot chocolate and cookies.