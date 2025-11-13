Adamko brothers soak in CJFL title win with Hilltops

SASKATOON, Sask. – The reality was better than the dream for brothers Ryan and Scott Adamko when it came to winning the CJFL championship game – the Canadian Bowl.

On Sunday, the Adamko brothers suited up to play on the defensive line for the storied Saskatoon Hilltops as they battled the Okanagan Sun for the CJFL title at Saskatoon Minor Football Field. Sun star quarterback Liam Kroeger ran home an 18-yard touchdown with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 18-18.

On the ensuing series, Hilltops kicker Ryden Gratton booted a 37-yard field goal with 28.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to put the host side up 21-18. The Sun’s last ditch effort to even the score or go ahead was ended on an interception by Hilltops strong side linebacker Zaden Taylor that cemented the 21-18 score as the final outcome in favour of Saskatoon.

The Hilltops completed the 2025 campaign with a 9-2 overall record, while the Canadian Bowl was the only loss for the Sun in posting a 13-1 overall mark. The win was the Hilltops 24th CJFL title in team history, and it was a perfect cap for Ryan as his CJFL eligibility came to an end at the conclusion of the Canadian Bowl.

“Everybody wishes to go out this way, but it is just an absolute blessing that it was us who were able to come out on top,” said Ryan, who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 270 pounds. “It was a crazy good game.

“It was just a blessing and good enough. Oh boy. It is going to be something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.

“Being able to go out on a win and not have that pit in my stomach and knowing that we gave it everything and not have to play the what if game in the back of my head (is great). It is just absolutely surreal to think that I’ll be going out as a champion.”

The CJFL title win was the second one Ryan got to experience as he was a member of the Hilltops 2023 Canadian Bowl winner that posted a 12-0 record. Scott completed his second full season with the Hilltops and was still processing what the CJFL championship win was like after a tough battle with the Sun.

“It is pretty good,” said Scott. “I can’t complain about it.”

“They fought back in the last bit, and we managed to get that last field goal. That is the game. It came down to the last few plays.”

The Adamkos came to the Hilltops after finishing up their respective high school careers with the Carlton Comprehensive High School Crusaders. Both were also products of Prince Albert’s minor football system.

The Hilltops roster also included Crusaders alums and receivers Gage Prodaehl, who is in his first year, and Jordan Umukunzi, who is in his third year of CJFL eligibility. Both pass catchers weren’t on the Hilltops dress list for the CJFL final.

With the CJFL title game being played in Saskatoon, the Adamkos had a large contingent of family and friends travel down from Prince Albert and the surrounding area for that contest. When the game came to an end, Scott said it was special to get a CJFL championship win with Ryan in the final game of his junior eligibility.

“It is definitely something you’ll remember for a lifetime,” said Scott, who recently turned 20-years-old. “It is once in a lifetime, so it is a good way to end it.”

Having played his final CJFL game and graduating with a second CJFL title, Ryan said that win will strengthen the bond he has with Scott as the years go on.

“That is something phenomenal that I’ll be able to share this memory with him,” said Ryan, who is 22-years-old. “We can both always no matter how long back and how further down we go in life, we can always look back.

“We have this moment to sit together and just be able to (explanative) smile.”

Darren Steinke is a Saskatoon-based freelance sportswriter and photographer. He blogs frequently at stankssermon.blogspot.com.