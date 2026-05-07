Accessibility meeting highlights barriers, small fixes, and broader public awareness

Prince Albert’s accessibility planning took another step forward as residents and city staff gathered at the Bernice Sayese Centre, to talk through the everyday barriers still facing people with disabilities, including those who are blind or visually impaired.

The discussion, held as part of the city’s public accessibility process, touched on everything from snow-covered sidewalks and bus stops to overhanging branches, uneven pavement, and the need for better communication with the public.

Anna Dinsdale, the city’s community safety and well-being manager, said one of the biggest takeaways was the value of hearing directly from people living with those challenges.

“I think that I’m always impressed by and grateful for the level of engagement that we get from those participants in relation to accessibility,” Dinsdale said in an interview the next day.

She said the discussion was an important reminder that accessibility must be understood more broadly than many people assume.

“Very important. I think when we talk about accessibility, it’s not just about individuals that may be less mobile,” Dinsdale said. “When we talk about accessibility, we have to think about it in the broadest sense.”

That broader lens was clear throughout the meeting.

Patrick Fairbairn and Don Horncastle, both with the Blind and Visually Impaired Support Group, spoke about the hazards that can easily go unnoticed by others, including raised sections of sidewalk, branches hanging into walkways, and winter conditions that make travel more difficult.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Prince Albert residents and city staff take part in an accessibility meeting at the Bernice Sayese Centre on April 29, where discussion focused on barriers in public spaces, transit, sidewalks, and communication.

Snow and ice came up repeatedly, especially around sidewalks, disabled parking areas, and access to public transit. Participants said such barriers can leave people feeling cut off from services and public life, particularly during winter.

Transit and crossings were also part of the conversation. City staff said a federal transit and active transportation infrastructure grant will help support a broader review of transit and related built infrastructure. That work is expected to include access transit, bus stops, shelters, and nearby sidewalk connections, along with future planning around crossing improvements.

The group also discussed audible traffic signals and the need to think carefully about technology as systems evolve. Horncastle said different signal systems may not always work the same way with phone-based tools used by some blind or visually impaired people, and urged the city to think about consistency as improvements are made. Dinsdale later said the concern reflected a broader reality that accessibility work cannot stand still, because both needs and technology continue to change over time.

For Dinsdale, the meeting showed that progress will likely come through a mix of practical improvements and stronger public participation.

“I think what’s the most exciting thing is being able to continue with that community engagement and continue to build that momentum,” she said.

She said even a small meeting can still provide valuable feedback if the right people are in the room and speaking from lived experience.

The city also heard that communication remains one of the biggest challenges. Participants said not everyone can be reached through social media or websites alone, especially older residents or those who may not use technology comfortably. Ideas discussed included radio, clearer website updates, and encouraging people to share information with others who may not be able to access it on their own.

Dinsdale said the process is meant to continue and grow, not end with one meeting.

“There is no sense, get to a certain place with accessibility and say, ‘Oh, that’s it. We’re done,'” she said. “This is an ongoing iterative process where we need to constantly strive for improvements.”

The next public accessibility meeting is expected in July. Residents interested in learning more can visit the city’s accessibility page or reach out to the community safety and well-being division.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca