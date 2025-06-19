Access Communications Co-operative Limited planning local stops on annual BBQ tour

Sheila Bautz

Daily Herald

The annual Access Communications Co-operative Limited is returning to their Saskatchewan road tour to meet with community members across the province. The annual Summer BBQ Tour has 20 Saskatchewan rural communities planned for this year’s road trip. The tour is a fun event that brings food and community spirit to various rural destinations.

“Our Summer BBQ Tour isn’t just about great food; it’s about our staff connecting with the people who keep us going,” said Carmela Haines, President and CEO of Access Communications Co-operative Limited. “We can’t wait to hit the road, share a meal and hear what matters most to our communities.”

Since 1978, Access Communications Co-operative has been serving its customers. The not-for-profit co-operative has become one of the province’s largest telecommunication companies serving over 200 communities in nearly 200,000 square kilometers of rural Saskatchewan.

“We’ve been around for almost 50 years. We started out doing cable television,” said Mark Rathwell, Manager of Corporate Communications with Access. “We now provide Internet, television, phone service and security solutions for home and business.”

The company dedicates 100% of their earnings to improve the quality of life in communities and rural demographics around the province. Predominantly, this is primarily achieved through the Access Communications Children’s Fund charity, and the community programming AccessNow TV and AccessNow Community Radio, along with corporate initiatives and fundraising events.

This is the fifth year the annual Summer BBQ Tour has commenced. Two destinations on the BBQ Tour are Duck Lake on June 26 and Birch Hills on July 15.

“The communities change every year”, said Rathwell. “We try to choose different ones, so every year the location varies.”

The BBQ is a free, family event that is corporation’s way of saying “thank you for your support” to Saskatchewan residents across the province. It is also an opportunity to say a warm hello to meet and great new faces and patrons. Residents in small communities are also able to meet the Access Team to talk with friendly employees that ensure members of the public have the best in internet, TV, phone and security services.

“The BBQs started during COVID. We were looking for a way to really connect with people and meet with customers face to face. The BBQ tours are how we do that,” said Mark Rathwell, Manager of Corporate Communications with Access. “We were looking for an opportunity to really get into the community and meet with customers and just say thank you for their support and their loyalty over the years, and we came up with the BBQ tour.”

Along with freshly grilled hamburger and hot dogs, Access Communications Co-operative Limited offers some exclusive Access swag items. Community members can also enter for a chance to win a 55” television, which will be drawn for at the end of the tour in August.

Although the BBQ is free, Access is collecting donations for the Access Communications Children’s Fund (ACCF). The ACCF supports Saskatchewan’s children at risk, in need or who are the most vulnerable in the province.

“We have a demonstrated history of supporting communities to the children’s funds or sponsorships,” said Rathwell.

The tour takes place from June 17 to August 14, 2025. Access Communication Co-operative invites everyone to attend for some great food, friendly conversation and magnitudes of community spirit. Although the dates have been publicly announced, they are subject to change. The Access Team encourages everyone to check their website for the latest BBQ tour up-dates.