Aboriginal Head Start preschool moves ahead with council approval

The Prince Albert Aboriginal Head Start Program’s new preschool has cleared another step at City Hall.

Prince Albert city council approved a development permit application at its July 20 meeting for a preschool or child care centre at 801 25th Street West.

The approval is subject to the full payment of development levies in the amount of $81,265.58, along with final review and approval of the development permit plans.

The city report describes the application as a 25-child preschool or child care centre. The use is considered discretionary under the zoning bylaw, which means council approval was required.

The Prince Albert Aboriginal Head Start Program currently operates a preschool on 10th Street East and is looking to relocate. The report says the new preschool on 25th Street West will better suit the program’s needs and allow for growth.

The new location came through an agreement with Ronald McDonald House Saskatchewan. A portion of the Ronald McDonald House property on 25th Street West was subdivided and transferred to the Prince Albert Aboriginal Head Start Program for the development of the new preschool.

Coun. Bryce Laewetz moved the approval during the meeting. Coun. Darren Solomon spoke in support of the project before council voted.

“I just want to commend Ronald McDonald House for donating this property,” Solomon said.

Solomon said the Prince Albert Aboriginal Head Start Program would make good use of the site and said the designs looked like a good addition to development already taking place in the area.

“There’s a lot of other people that are very excited to have it, and I’m very excited to have it in place,” he said.

The motion carried.

The council approval follows a June groundbreaking ceremony for the project. In a previous interview with the Daily Herald, Prince Albert Aboriginal Head Start Program executive director Trena Larocque said the new building represents “growth in space, growth and opportunity and growth for future generations” for the children and families the program supports.

Larocque said at the time that the location was gifted by Ronald McDonald House after the program had been looking for land and had been unable to find any. She said the two organizations had similar visions and could be good neighbours.

Larocque said the program focuses on culture and language, along with education, social supports, parental involvement and nutrition. She said children learn cultural practices, including smudging, songs, dances, oral stories and teachings from knowledge keepers and elders.

She said the new space is meant to make families feel safe, valued and part of a community.

“Once you enter Aboriginal Head Start, you become a part of our family,” Larocque said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca