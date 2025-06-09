Abbeyfield House celebrates 30 years of care, community and music

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald



Abbeyfield House marked its 30th anniversary this month, celebrating three decades of providing seniors with a unique model of affordable, community-supported housing in Prince Albert.



Originally incorporated in 1995 and officially opened in 2001, Abbeyfield House was born out of a grassroots effort to address the lack of supportive housing for older adults in the city. Today, it remains the first and only Abbeyfield home in Saskatchewan and the prairie provinces.



“It was kind of magical to see so many people come together to celebrate a community project that was initiated 30 years ago,” said Kevin Mugford, a current board member. “You could really feel the friendship bonds; they were so visible it was emotional.”



The celebration brought together past residents, board members, staff, and community partners who supported Abbeyfield from the beginning. Among those in attendance were former fundraiser volunteers, bingo organizers, and the home’s very first “house mother,” Judy West, a live-in support staff member who helped prepare meals, supported residents day-to-day, and helped foster a family-like environment in Abberfield’s early years.



Sylvia Gent, president of Abbeyfield Prince Albert and one of the original founders, said the event was not just a look back, but a reminder of how far the home has come.



“We started with volunteers and a vision,” Gent said. “And now, 30 years later, we’re still full, with a healthy waiting list, and people calling this place a family.”

Residents and guests enjoy tea and dainties during the Abbeyfield House Prince Albert 30th anniversary celebration.



The facility currently supports 16 residents, offering them private suites while encouraging shared meals, games, outings, and social connection. Since opening, 98 people have lived at Abbeyfield House, each one remembered in a series of memory books created by longtime board member Molly Cowie.



“We focus on independent seniors who don’t want to live alone.” Mugford explained. “They have their own space, but they also come together for card games, bingo, and laughter.”



The home has had several upgrades over the past year, including new flooring in every suite, boiler replacement in extreme winter weather, and the installation of tub inserts to improve accessibility. Gent said they’ve also extended the front deck and refurbished kitchen areas.



Among the many residents who bring Abbeyfield’s spirit to life, 98-year-old Evelyn Marshall stands out for her musical energy and warmth. At 98, she’s lived in the home for eight years and still performs regularly at care homes and the local Heritage Centre.



“I play the banjo,” she said. Old-time music. I started when I was 11.”



When asked what keeps her so joyful, Marshall’s answer couldn’t be simpler.



“I love it here. Everybody is so friendly. You’re never lonesome. We play games, we have yoga, and whenever you want to talk to somebody, you just can.”



Abbeyfield continues to be volunteer-run and community-supported. Sylvia Gent credits the home’s longevity to its residents, staff, and the spirit of cooperation that made its founding possible.



“We may be small,” she said, “but what we’ve built here is something really special.”