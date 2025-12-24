Abandoned puppies spark outrage and calls for help in southeastern Manitoba

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

A rural road near Cherry Hill has become the centre of a heartbreaking animal-welfare case after seven newborn puppies were discovered abandoned in a cardboard box soaked in feces and urine, with no footprints nearby to suggest anyone stayed to check on them.

Steinbach & Area Animal Rescue says the pups were found cold, scared and helpless, and had likely been left alone for some time before they were spotted. Volunteers rushed them into care, where they are now warm, fed, and beginning medical checks. But the organization says their rescue comes with urgent costs for food, bedding, cleaning supplies, deworming, vaccinations and ongoing care add up quickly, and the group is pleading for donations and foster homes.

“Your donation, big or small, helps give these innocent babies warmth, comfort, medical care, and the chance at the loving futures they deserve,” the rescue wrote, urging Manitobans to donate or share the appeal. “Sharing saves lives too.”

Dozens of people have flooded the rescue’s Facebook post with anger and disbelief.

“I pray people get the karma they deserve,” wrote one commenter. “May life treat you the way you treat animals.”

Others questioned how anyone could abandon an entire litter in freezing temperatures. “I don’t understand how someone can be so heartless,” wrote another. “Happy they are in the right hands now.”

Several commenters called for criminal charges and encouraged anyone who recognizes the puppies to contact police, while others begged Manitoba authorities to crack down on backyard breeding.

Some simply expressed relief that the dogs survived. “They could have died from frostbite,” one woman wrote, thanking rescuers for stepping in. Another reported donating immediately.

The rescue says what it needs most now is help: supplies, medical funds and foster families willing to take in one or more puppies.

“Together, we can turn this heartbreaking beginning into a hopeful new chapter,” the group said.

Learn more or donate here: https://steinbachanimalrescue.com/donate/