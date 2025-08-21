A Wild Life: Saskatchewan is Black Bear Country

Sheila Bautz

Special to the Herald

The notorious black bear is an elusive creature living in all demographics across Saskatchewan. When the wild animal makes an appearance, the polarized public viewpoints revolve around public safety concerns. Yet, the large omnivores are highly focused on food sources, not people, especially at this time of year.

Matthew Tokaruk, a Black Bear Biologist and the Ministry of Environment’s La Ronge Area Wildlife Ecologist, provided insight into the behavior of black bears, emphasizing their food motivation and individual personalities. The provincial black bear population remains stable for the non-migratory mammal, including through the raging wildfires this summer.

“Black bears and other boreal forest species are actually really well adapted to wildfire at a population level,” said Tokaruk. “Black bears will move around as the fires are actively burning, but there’s lots of evidence to suggest that bears will move back into residuals in the burn area within what was their main habitat once the fires have passed.”

Tokaruk explained that the Prince Albert area into Parkland is particularly significant.

“We categorize the scattering broadly as bear country,” said Tokaruk. “At certain times of the year when we have dispersing juveniles, we’ll see bears moving longer distances. The younger bears are traveling looking for new home ranges, new habitats for themselves.”

Black bears also travel to seek opportunistic feed sources, such as along riverbanks and lake shores for fish, and occasionally, young deer, moose or elk. The bulk of a black bear’s diet consists of vegetation and berries with scavenging on carcasses. Farmers, ranchers and beekeepers have experienced damage to property and livestock due to foraging bears.

“This time of year, black bears are entering the technical term called hyperphagia,” said Tokaruk. “They’re trying to get as many calories as they can for as much weight as they can starting through mid-August here and then right up until they’re headed into the dens.”

The average adult black bear weighs between 230 kg to 400 kg, with adult females weighing significantly less. During this time of year, food sources are vital for hibernation weight gain. Weather conditions are not an indicator for when black bears begin hibernation, such as a warm late autumn.

“The type of weather year it is doesn’t matter as much. Hibernation is based on their cycle and they’ll use daylight hours to dictate when they head into the den,” said Tokaruk. “That’s often by the time November arrives. They’re bodies tell them it’s time to head in and have their winter hibernation.”

Saskatchewan black bears prefer isolation with their own kind and will engage in short-term gatherings called congregations at locations with abundant food sources. They also prefer their family groups, which are mainly composed of an adult female and her cubs.

“Female bears have two or three [cubs] depending on the year, but they only will have those cubs every second year beginning when the female is five years of age in this area,” said Tokaruk. “The population is slow to change. Often, when we’re seeing more bears, people may notice that you see them because the food is there. It’s not because there’s necessarily more bears one year to the next. That number is often quite stable.”

Tokaruk explained that black bear breeding season occurs in June with the birth of little bear cubs occurring the following February during hibernation. The hibernation period lasts until around April.

“The cubs remain in the denr that year, and they’ll hibernate with her [Mama Bear] again. Then the next year, she’ll send them on their merry way,” said Tokaruk. “When they come out of the den, they kind of have the world’s longest Sunday morning coffee break until their metabolism starts working and they start eating again. There’s a couple days or even a couple weeks where things are pretty slow. They remain near the den site eating fresh green shoots and then they’ll move out from those areas searching for more food sources.”

Saskatchewan black bears are a protected species under The Wildlife Act, 1981. In 1992, international concerns arose over the status of bear populations outside of North America. This resulted in Saskatchewan black bears being enlisted under the “look-alike” clause by the Committee on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) II.

Further regulations resulted in 2021 in The Wildlife Regulations, 1981 to include black bears on the prohibited list to feed or leave food attractants out for them. The baiting regulation excludes hunters and trappers with licences and waste disposal sites operated in accordance with The Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010.

“As the biologist responsible for the black bears file, I look at things more at a population level,” said Tokaruk, “at a hunting season level.”

The Ministry of Environment reports that black bears are a popular wild animal amongst the community of resident hunters while being unique for attracting many non-resident hunters. Aboriginal people also respectfully hunt the black bear for meat and medicine.

“Any nuisance bears, or dangerous encounters with wildlife, gets referred to our conservation officers,” said Tokaruk.

Problem black bears create a significant workload for RCMP and conservation officers. Black bears are notorious for remaining secretive. If a food source works, they do not change their mode of operation. This includes raiding pet food dishes, bird seed feeders and honey hives. However, most black bears exercise extreme caution around humans, unless they are conditioned to approach people as a viable food source.

“Do not feed or approach bears or cubs, that’s unlawful. If you do encounter a bear, the first thing is stay calm. If that bear is focused on feeding in that area, make a wide detour and back away. Speak in low tones. Let the bear know you’re there. Don’t look directly at the bear.”

In northern communities, using simple plastic and wooden dumpsters for waste disposal use should be avoided. Landfills and campground sites also attract larger black bear congregations. Black bears are known to meet approaching vehicles at garbage dumps and remove garbage from the back of pickup trucks.

Although black bear attacks on humans are very rare, it is best to practice bear safety in case of a close encounter. Black bear and human encounter escalations may result in black bears threatening humans with body language, but not attacking.

“Every situation is unique and bears are individuals. There’s certain behaviors that black bears will use when they’re feeling uncomfortable or stressed — swatting the ground or a jaw popping noise — but I wouldn’t encourage folks to wait for that sort of situation.”

Diffuse the situation and conflict with a black bear, forget the egos. Drop articles of clothing as an offering, such as a hat, for a distraction and back away. Never climb a tree as black bears are excellent climbers. If you have bear spray, prepare to use it. On the rare incident an attack happens, never play dead with a black bear.

Tokaruk advised that human group activities are effective in warding off bears due to the talking and noise, which ensures black bears keep a distance. Black bears are not interested in joining a human congregation.

“If you’re hiking alone, whistle a tune once in a while. Just be observant and aware of your surroundings,” suggests Tokaruk. “If that bear seems focused on whatever it’s doing on the trail in front of you, stay calm, move back towards your vehicle or find something to break line of sight. Buildings, trees or rocks, any cover like that. In most cases, that’s where the encounter ends. Often, we’re going to be seeing that animal from across the field or a Meadow and that bear is already moving the other way, and that’s all right. We can just enjoy that moment, then we continue on our way.”

To report concerns about nuisance bears, contact the ministry’s general inquiry line at 1-800-567-4224 or by email at centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.