A Trudel Family Christmas comes to Rock Trout Cafe

A family tradition that has been part of the Trudel family’s Christmas for more than a decade is coming to Prince Albert for the first time this year.

Christened “A Trudel Family Christmas,” the concert performed by members of one family will be held Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the Rock Trout Cafe, with the show marking the family’s 16th year of performing their Christmas concert together.

Colin Trudel, who performs guitar and harmony vocals alongside his wife and children, said the concert began simply and grew into an annual tradition.

“It is just something we thought of doing every year, and it kind of turned into a traditional event here,” he said.

While the concert has been held for many years in Albertville, north of Prince Albert, the family decided to bring it into the city this year to make it easier for longtime supporters to attend.

Janice Trudel, who plays bass guitar and sings, said winter travel had become more difficult for some audience members.

“The demographic of the people that come out to our shows is getting older, and they did not want to drive, and it is always a storm,” she said. “This will hopefully make it easier for those people.”

The band now includes seven family members, including a daughter in law and features a mix of instruments such as acoustic and electric guitar, bass, fiddle, drums, and piano. A special appearance by a grandchild is also possible.

Colin said performing as a family adds something unique to their sound.

“Because we are a family, our harmonies really blend together, because of the similarity of the family and knowing each other so well,” he said.

Musically, the show will feature a mix of holiday styles.

“We are going to have a blend of gospel, bluegrass Christmas songs, and some country Christmas songs,” Colin said.

Beyond the music, the concert also serves as a fundraiser for Rose Garden Hospice, a cause that is personal for the family.

“Our family has used the facility a few times, and we have had experience with a family member passing without that facility,” Colin said. “It is just a wonderful place to celebrate the life of that person right to the last moment and with dignity.”

Janice echoed that sentiment, describing the hospice as a place that preserves the dignity of life.

“The sanctity of the human spirit and the dignity of life there, and we do not see that every day,” she said.

For the Trudels, Christmas music has always been closely tied to family gatherings and memories.

“Music was always a big part of Christmas,” Janice said, recalling grandparents and relatives playing instruments during the holidays.

“There is nothing that compares to being on stage with your family.”

Colin also said the concert also marks the beginning of the holiday season for their family.

It is kind of the kickoff to the holiday season together,” he said.

Both parents said they hope the audience leaves feeling relaxed and connected.

“I hope they feel a sense of joy and contentment and just happy to be part of this community,” Colin said.

Janice said she hopes people allow themselves a moment to slow down and relax.

“Not everybody gets into the Christmas spirit easily with especially with all the busyness, so I do hope that people are making the effort to come out. They’ll hopefully sit still for five minutes and relax a little bit, and the Rock Trout will have beverages and some some food there,” she said. “I hope they get into the Christmas spirit and have some laughs.”

The concert is set for Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the Rock Trout Cafe. Donations will be accepted in support of Rose Garden Hospice.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca