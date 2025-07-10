A taste of Thickwood Hills: popular studio tour sets up ‘teaser’ show in Prince Albert

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The Thickwood Hills Studio Trail will celebrate a major milestone with a quick “teaser” show in Prince Albert.

The artists group is mostly based out of the Shell Lake area, but through the month of July they’ll have a few pieces on display at On the Avenue Art Gallery to promote their studio trail event on Aug. 9-10.

“This is a little teaser of the show, a sampling, from the majority of the artists,” said group member Annette Henbid. “(It’s) a sampling of all the mediums. We have lots of wall art, lots of pottery, (and) clay work. There is a lot of quilts as well, fabric things, but woodworking also.”

There will be around 20 artists participating in this year’s Studio Trail. The list includes founding member Rigmore Clarke, a Saskatchewan landscape artist who received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2020.

Henbid said it’s great to have Clarke back to celebrate an important milestone.

“It’s exciting to me,” she said.

“There were a lot of driving studio trails for a few years. This one started and then caught on for a while, but a lot of them just haven’t survived, so this is a real milestone that it has survived this long.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald

Two volunteers hang a painting as the Thickwood Hills Studio Tour set up their exhibition at On the Avenue Gallery on July 1.

Henbid joined the Thickwood Hills Studio Trail in 2014. The tour is the only show the artists do together. Henbid said it’s great to be a part of the tour, and great to celebrate 25 years.

“When you look back, it seems like a long time. Then again, it seems like it’s gone fast,” she said.

The Thickwood Hills Studio Tour is a self-driving tour where art lovers can visit artists in their studios and see them at work. For more information about the tour, visit the group’s Facebook page, or their display at On the Avenue Art Gallery.

Henbid emphasized that the artists have good roads leading to their studios, so participants are encouraged to come out, even if it rains.

–with files from Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald