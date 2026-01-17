‘A sense of relief’: Governments, farmers welcome Canada-China deal

Rob O’Flanagan

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Canola growers on the prairies were holding their collective breath, but now, they can exhale a little easier and begin looking forward with a sense of optimism.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a “landmark” deal to lift a tariff blockade that has kept most of Canada’s canola seed, meal and oil from entering China.

The deal allows up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles to enter the Canadian automotive market at a tariff rate of about six per cent, down from the current rate of 100 per cent. In return, Beijing is expected to drop canola seed duties from around 85 per cent to 15 per cent by March.

Tariffs would also be removed on other Canadian exports to China, including peas and lobster, at least until the end of the year.

The wide-ranging agreement to lower trade barriers and rebuild ties “is very good news for Canada and Saskatchewan,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who the Chinese government asked to participate in the negotiations.

Moe visited China in September, when he met with President Xi Jinping and other officials.

“This deal is a very positive signal that will restore existing trade volumes and open avenues for further opportunities for Canadians,” Moe said in a statement.

The moves marked a sharp reversal from the era of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Under the previous administration, ties between Canada and China all but collapsed after the 2018 extradition spat involving a senior Huawei executive.

China’s subsequent detention of two Canadians and years of retaliatory trade measures turned the relationship into a deep freeze.

“The market for canola has kind of reopened now,” said Dean Roberts, a Saskatchewan canola grower and chair of Sask. Oilseeds.

The news brings a much-needed feeling of relief to canola growers who have heard nothing but bad news for over a year, he said.

“We started with the EV tariffs and worrying about what the Chinese response might look like. It’s been a buildup of bad news. It’s really a sense of relief right now that we have some certainty about what a trade deal is going to be.”

He added that seeing canola “posting some green” on the stock market immediately following the announcement was encouraging.

“We need one crop that can pencil some profitability for farmers, because it’s tough right now,” he said. “Our margins Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) president Bill Prybylski also said the progress brings a sense of “relief,” but noted there is more work to be done.

“Canola producers and pea producers in the province were losing out on a lot of potential revenue,” he said. “The situation wasn’t sustainable.”

He pointed out there was no mention of progress on pork or canola oil tariffs.

“While (canola oil) isn’t as major of a consideration as the canola seed itself, it’s still a contributing factor to the demand for our products. So we need to see continued work on those commodities,” Prybylski said.

He added it will take some time for farmers to recover financially — and feel that the market is diversified enough — so they are not relying solely on the United States or China.

On Friday, Moe said the agreement “demonstrates the importance of foreign trade missions and shows what can be achieved when the federal and provincial governments and our export industries work together to strengthen our trade relationships.”

Saskatchewan, he added, will continue such efforts around the world.

University of Saskatchewan agriculture professor Stuart Smyth said he was “very surprised” that the federal government pivoted on the issue of EV tariffs.

“I didn’t think there was much chance of this happening, but clearly someone presented some facts about how EV production isn’t occurring and the future isn’t bright for this sector, compared to the billions in economic value from canola and other ag commodity exports,” Smyth said.

“I think this is the news farmers were waiting to hear,” he added. “Farmers are making seeding decisions now and over the next few weeks. I believe there will now be an increase in pea and canola seeding as compared to the situation without the announcement. Acres for both crops should be back in line with five and 10 year averages.”

In a statement, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck praised the agreement, saying she was “very glad” to see progress made on restoring Chinese market access.

“Producers across this province have had far too many sleepless nights as one of our largest trading partners aggressively tariffed one of our largest exports,” Beck said.

Carney’s warming to Xi suggests a new strategic direction for a nation long considered the United States’ closest partner.

“If this marks a genuine about-face for Canada and not just another reactionary flip-flop, then we should acknowledge it as a possible inflection point,” said Josef Gregory Mahoney, a professor of international relations at Shanghai’s East China Normal University.

Carney anticipates the drop in canola tariffs to about 15 per cent combined by March 1, citing “a high degree of confidence that that’s going to happen.”

The duties that have been in place effectively closed the China market to Canadian canola and its products, freezing a trade valued at C$4.9 billion in 2024. The latest measures to ease the tariffs could pave the way to reopen the market, providing relief to Canadian growers and exporters who have been under pressure due to ample supplies and limited alternative destinations.

“Our relationship has progressed in recent months with China,” Carney said. “It is more predictable and you see results coming from that.”

— With files from Bloomberg, and Olivia Grandy, Saskatoon StarPhoenix