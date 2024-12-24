A season of reflection

Russ Mirasty

Hello! Bonjour! Tansi! Happy Holidays!

This season of celebration and goodwill is also a time for reflection. As the festive season arrives, 2024 is on its way out, and it has been an eventful year.

Representing our Sovereign is an extraordinary privilege. As Donna and I have travelled throughout our beautiful province, in addition to enjoying the magnificent forests, lakes and rivers of the north, and the grasslands and rolling hills of the south – we have experienced the kindness and strength of the people of Saskatchewan.

I would like to thank every community and organization that has invited us to attend a tea, banquet, concert, pow wow, festival, parade – whatever the event – we have enjoyed it! We are truly grateful for the heartwarming welcome we received everywhere we visited. It has been a wonderful gift to attend such a wide range of events and to meet so many people.

None of those special occasions would have been possible without tremendous community support and committed volunteers. In Saskatchewan we can be proud of the quantity and quality of our volunteers.

Thank you to everyone who donates their time, talents and funds to food banks, shelters, charities, service groups and wherever there is need. Giving reflects the true spirit of the holidays.

For many of us everything is “merry and bright” as we make memories with our loved ones, but what is a joyous time for some, can be lonely for others. I applaud all of you who look out for your neighbours and offer a helping hand.

One of the most fulfilling parts of my role is acknowledging those who make significant contributions in their communities. It is particularly gratifying to reward the sacrifice and service of our emergency personnel, through Exemplary Service Medals and other awards.

Last year, on May 6th, our new monarch was crowned at Westminster Abbey. This May, on the one-year anniversary of the coronation, the King Charles the Third Coronation Medal program was launched. This national program honours Canadians for their exceptional contributions and accomplishments. It has been a great pleasure to present Coronation Medals to outstanding recipients from right here in our province.

Another highlight this year was hosting our largest public event – the annual Canada Day Celebration. Once again thousands of people joined us on the grounds of Government House for a fun-filled afternoon featuring multicultural entertainment.

I invite you and yours to our next major occasion – the 2025 Lieutenant Governor’s New Year’s Day Levee on January first from 1 to 4 p.m. Join us to celebrate in Government House, all decked out in Yuletide splendour!

As 2024 comes to a close, I would like to thank the dedicated team at the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. As well, I would not be able to do my work without the constant support of my wife Donna and our family.

In closing, I am pleased to extend seasons greetings on behalf of His Majesty, King Charles the Third, King of Canada, and to share greetings with you in my first language of Woodland Cree.

Nitha ikwa Donna ni-cawasimisinanak, nosisiminanak.

Nipakosithitinan kahkithaw

Kita mitho makosikisikanisik

ekwa kita mitho ocimikisikansik.

On behalf of my family and staff, I wish you health, happiness and prosperity throughout the holidays and into the new year.

Joyeux Noël! Merry Christmas! Happy New Year!

Russ Mirasty is Saskatchewan’s Lieutenant Governor.